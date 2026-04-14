WNBA Draft No. 2 Pick
Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
With the No. 2 pick of the WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx select Olivia Miles!
2026 #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026
- Dallas Wings Select Zee Spearman No. 31 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Lynx Select Olivia Miles with the Second Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Lynx Select Lani White with the 45th Overall Pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Minnesota Lynx
- Fever Add a Winner in Raven Johnson - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream Targets Size, Versatility and International Experience with Three Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Atlanta Dream
- Toronto Tempo Select Four Players in 2026 WNBA Draft - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Select Ines Pitarch-Granel and Eszter Ratkai with 27th and 42nd Overall Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Phoenix Mercury
- Storm Select Taina Mair and Grace VanSlooten in the 2026 WNBA Draft - Seattle Storm
- New York Liberty Select Manuela Puoch - New York Liberty
- Chicago Sky Select Tonie Morgan with No. 32 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Charlisse Leger-Walker - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Select Gianna Kneepkens - Connecticut Sun
- Chicago Sky Select Latasha Lattimore with No. 21 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Select Nell Angloma - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Acquire 2026 No. 16 Overall Pick Marta Suarez and 2028 Second Round Pick in Trade with Seattle - Golden State Valkyries
- Storm Trades for NCAA Champion Flau'jae Johnson - Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever Select Raven Johnson with 10th Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings and GEICO Announce Multi-Year Partnership - Dallas Wings
- Dallas Wings Select Azzi Fudd No. 1 Overall in 2026 WNBA Draft - Dallas Wings
- Chicago Sky Select Gabriela Jaquez with No. 5 Overall Pick in 2026 WNBA Draft - Chicago Sky
- Storm Select Awa Fam with the No. 3 Overall Pick - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign Rae Burrell - Los Angeles Sparks
- Washington Mystics Re-Sign Shakira Austin to Multi-Year Contract - Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever Sign WNBA Champion Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Fever Continue to Build Frontcourt Depth with Addition of Myisha Hines-Allen - Indiana Fever
- Phoenix Mercury Sign French Forwards Valériane Ayayi and Noémie Brochant - Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky Sign Aicha Coulibaly, Sydney Taylor - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries Re-Sign All-Star Kayla Thornton and Sign WNBA Champion Kiah Stokes - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever Adds Two with Local Ties to Training Camp Roster - Indiana Fever
- Mars Snacking and WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
- Shey Peddy Signs Training Camp Offer with Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
- Lashify Named Marquee Jersey of the Portland Fire - Portland Fire
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