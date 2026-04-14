WNBA Draft No. 2 Pick

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







With the No. 2 pick of the WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx select Olivia Miles!

2026 #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026

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