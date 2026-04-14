WNBA Minnesota Lynx

WNBA Draft No. 2 Pick

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video


With the No. 2 pick of the WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx select Olivia Miles!

2026 #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY

Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 13, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central