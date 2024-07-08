Wizarding World Homestand Begins Tuesday, July 9th

July 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, July 9th for their eighth homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) from Tuesday, July 9th until Sunday, July 14th.

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. Parking will be $5. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Thursday, July 11 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase discounted tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, July 12 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Craig Biggio Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of McCombs Ford West, the first 2,500 fans will receive a Craig Biggio Missions jersey inspired by his time with the Houston Astros!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, July 13 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Harry Potter Night - The Missions will take the field wearing Harry Potter themed jerseys!

Postgame Drone Show - Courtesy of Down Syndrome Association, fans can stay after the game for a fantastic drone show!

Jersey Auction - The on-field jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with the proceeds benefiting the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas.

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, July 14 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Six Flags Kids Day - The first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 8, 2024

Wizarding World Homestand Begins Tuesday, July 9th - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.