Wizard Finishes, Harry!: New Mexico United's Harry Swartz Is USL Championship Player of the Week
August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 24 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with New Mexico United forward Harry Swartz voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after coming off the bench to record a two-goal performance for New Mexico United last Wednesday night in a 3-3 draw against FC Tulsa at Isotopes Park.
