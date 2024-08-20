Wizard Finishes, Harry!: New Mexico United's Harry Swartz Is USL Championship Player of the Week

August 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 24 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with New Mexico United forward Harry Swartz voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after coming off the bench to record a two-goal performance for New Mexico United last Wednesday night in a 3-3 draw against FC Tulsa at Isotopes Park.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.