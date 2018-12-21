Witzel's Late Goal Lifts Dawgs Past Marksmen, 2-1

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Eric Witzel scored to give the Dawgs the late lead, Jacob Caffrey made 25 saves on 26 shots and the Rail Yard Dawgs beat the Fayetteville Marksmen, 2-1, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum. Roanoke's win was its fourth in a row and its fifth in its past six games.

With the game tied after two periods, the Rail Yard Dawgs ramped up the pressure. Just past the halfway point of the third, Jeff Jones forced a turnover and found himself alone in front of the net. He snapped a wrister that rang off the crossbar and the game remained tied at one.

Roanoke sustained that pressure throughout the period and finally cashed in with just over a minute and a half to play. Witzel beat the Marksmen skater to a puck that was rolling toward Dillon Kelley's net. He reached out his stick and smacked the puck up and over Kelley's shoulder to give the Dawgs the lead.

Witzel's goal was his first of the season and it put Roanoke on top with just 1:35 remaining.

Fayetteville pulled Kelley for an extra attacker in the final minutes but could not get anything else past Caffrey and the Rail Yard Dawgs hung on for their fourth straight win.

The Dawgs got the scoring started in the first period while working on a power play. They worked the puck from the point to Brian Rowland on the right wing circle. He loaded up and fired a snap shot past Dillon Kelley's blocker and Roanoke took a 1-0 lead.

Fayetteville answered later in the period when Darren McCormack beat Caffrey with a wrister off the rush to tie the game.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville's offense was generating plenty of chances but could not crack Caffrey. The Roanoke backstop made a 22 saves over the first two periods including several highlight reel stops. He finished with 25 saves and won his third straight start. Rowland had a goal and an assist and Witzel scored to power the Dawgs offense.

The Rail Yard Dawgs improved to 10-9-0 while the Marksmen dropped to 7-10-3. Roanoke and Fayetteville will renew acquantinces on Saturday night in Roanoke. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

