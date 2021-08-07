Witt Jr.'s Grand Slam and Five RBIs Lead Storm Chasers to Saturday Win

August 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit a grand slam and tied a career-high with five RBIs, designated hitter Ryan McBroom hit his league-leading 21st home run of the season, and catcher Nick Dini homered for the third consecutive game to deliver the Omaha Storm Chasers a 13-10 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday at Huntington Park.

Columbus (36-45) brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Witt Jr. made a sliding catch in shallow left field to end the game. The Clippers scored three runs in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate. Following back-to-back doubles by Yu Chang and Nolan Jones, Trenton Brooks drove in a run with an RBI single before scoring on a dropped pop-up error by third baseman Travis Jones. Omaha (47-34) Right-hander Tyler Zuber (Save, 4) entered and induced a pop--up from Richie Palacios that ended the game.

Columbus scored first, plating a run in the first inning against right-hander Brandon Barker (Win, 1-1) on an RBI single by Gabriel Arias.

Omaha responded with five runs in the top of the second against left-hander Scott Moss (Loss, 1-5), including Witt Jr.'s grand slam. After singles from centerfielder Kyle Isbel and right-fielder Anderson Miller put runners on first and third with two outs, Miller stole second and Isbel stole home on a throw to second to tie the game on a double steal. Next, after back-to-back walks loaded the bases and a pitching change, Witt Jr. launched a 3-2 pitch from right-hander Kevin Herget over the right-centerfield fence for his first career grand slam.

It was Witt Jr.'s seventh home run at the Triple-A level, his 23rd home run overall this season, and his fourth in the last five games.

After Columbus scored two runs in the second on a two-run homer by Gavin Collins, Omaha responded with three runs in the third on a home run and four singles. McBroom started the inning with a towering home run down the left-field line, his league-leading 21st of the season and his third of the series. Next, Isbel, Dini, second baseman Angelo Castellano, and Miller strung together four consecutive singles to add a run. The final run of the inning scored on a double-play groundout by Jones.

Dini connected on his home run in the top of the fifth inning, a solo blast to left field. It was his third home run of the season and third in as many days.

The Clippers battled back with two runs in the fifth. Daniel Johnson drove in Palacios with an RBI triple and later scored on an RBI groundout by Chang in Barker's final inning of the night.

Witt Jr. capped his offensive night with an RBI double in the top of the sixth to drive in Jones and put Omaha ahead, 10-5. Witt Jr. finished the game 2-for-6 with a grand slam, double, and five RBIs.

Columbus added two more runs in the seventh on a two-run homer by Chang to cut Omaha's lead to three.

Omaha scored three runs in the ninth to add insurance before the bottom of the ninth inning. With runners on first and second and nobody out, Dini lined an RBI single to left-center field to bring in McBroom, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Two batters later, Miller grounded an RBI single through the right side to plate Isbel, who drew a walk. Following a pitching change, Jones brought Castellano in with an RBI single to left.

Dini finished the game 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs while Miller went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk.

The Storm Chasers complete their six-game series against the Columbus Clippers (CLE) on Sunday at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio, when right-hander Eddie Butler (4-1, 6.00) faces Columbus right-hander Cory Martin (NR). First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

After a two-week road trip with series against Toledo and Columbus, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a two-week homestand from August 10-22 featuring six games against the Iowa Cubs and six game against the Columbus Clippers. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.