Withers Joins Lugnuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Brandon Withers has been received from Extended Spring Training - Pitcher Jeff Criswell has been placed on the Injured List

Withers, 26, had zero offers to play baseball out of high school, so he first attempted unsuccessfully to walk on at Virginia Tech before successfully walking on to the James Madison University baseball team. Given the opportunity, he excelled at JMU, rising to Friday starter by his senior season, after which he was drafted by the A's in the 31st round in 2017. He spent the 2019 season pitching out of the Low-A Beloit bullpen, making 41 appearances spanning 61 innings, with 60 strikeouts compared to just 22 walks and three home runs allowed.

The Lugnuts' roster sits at 30 active players with one player on the Injured List.

