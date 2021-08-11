Wisely's Two Homers Lift Hot Rods over Drive 6-4 on Wednesday

August 11, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brett Wisely smashed two homers in his second game with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (61-25) in a 6-4 win over the Greenville Drive (45-50) at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hot Rods and Drive play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Hot Rods scored two runs in the bottom of the first against Drive starter Jay Groome. Pedro Martinez singled on the first pitch and Wisely homered in the next at-bat. The homer was Wisely's second in as many games with Bowling Green and gave the Hot Rods a 2-0 lead.

Greenville plated two runs in the top of the third on a Dean Miller home run, tying the game 2-2. Bowling Green regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with Groome still on the mound. Wisely hit his second homer of the night, this time to left center, giving the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead.

The Drive evened the score at 3-3 in the top of the fourth with a RBI double from Stephen Scott. With Groome still pitching in the bottom of the fifth, the Hot Rods scored a run and took the lead. Martinez led off with a solo homer over the wall in left to give Bowling Green a 4-3 edge.

Two more runs came in for Bowling Green in the bottom of the eighth against Greenville reliever Zach Bryant. Jacson McGowan led off with a walk and Grant Witherspoon plated him with a double. Roberto Alvarez came up in the next at-bat and brought in Witherspoon with a base hit, expanding the Hot Rods advantage to 6-3. The Drive brought in a run in the top of the ninth, but Christopher Gau shut the door for the save and another Hot Rods victory.

Alan Strong (6-1) picked up his sixth win of the year, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four. Michael Costanzo tossed 2.0 hitless innings and walked two. Zack Trageton pitched a scoreless inning, surrendering just one walk. Gau (6) earned his sixth save of the year, giving up one run on two hits and striking out two.

Notes: Wisely has homered in his first two games in Bowling Green... His two home run performance is the 11th multi-homer game for a Hot Rods hitter this season... Wisely had his second multi-hit game for the Hot Rods... He also had his second multi-RBI game with BG... It was the second time in his career Wisely has hit two homers in a game... Both occasions have happened this season, with the other in his debut for Low-A Charleston... Martinez had his ninth multi-hit performance of the season... He has a three-game hit streak... Alvarez collected his third multi-hit game of the year... Wednesday was his first game with Bowling Green since May 23rd... The Hot Rods are 39-14 when scoring first... BG is 6-2 against Greenville this year... They are 12-9 against them all-time...The Hot Rods and Drive play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch... The Hot Rods send RH Taj Bradley (1-0, 0.00) against Drive RH Chase Shugart (4-4, 5.43)... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.