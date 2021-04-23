Wisconsin Woodchucks Release Promotions for 2021 Season

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce some of our promotions for the upcoming 2021 season. The Woodchucks are ready to get back to baseball at Athletic Park!

The Woodchucks will light up the sky with eight spectacular fireworks shows this season. Fans can get ready for our first Post-Game Fireworks night on Friday, June 11th! They can continue enjoying post-game fireworks shows with their family and friends on Friday, June 18th presented by TDSFiber.com! June 19th post-game fireworks will be in celebration of Father's Day weekend presented by Fleet Farm. On the 4th of July, get ready for a patriotic themed post-game firework show presented by Trig's. Then the firework fun continues July 17th presented by North Star Mohican Casino Resort. On July 23rd, Bone & Joint is sponsoring post-game fireworks. July 26th will be post-game fireworks presented by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers. We will finish out last game of the regular season and on Friday, August 13th our last regular season home game will have post-game fireworks.

In addition to our post-game firework shows, fans can mark their calendars for a Star Wars Woody Woodchuck Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Culligan. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead on Tuesday, August 10th.

This year the Woodchucks 2021 schedule includes many appearances and entertainment acts! We're kicking off our season with Character Night on June 27th featuring Buzz and Woody from Toy Story, and the Minions! They will make another appearance during our Day Game on July 14th with a 12:05pm first pitch. The World Famous ZOOperstars will return to entertain our fans on July 22nd, presented by Rib Mountain Paper. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will wow us with his talents on July 29th, presented by O'Reilly Auto Parts.

New in 2021 is our Bark in Park Night presented by Fleet Farm. Other notable nights include White Claw Wednesdays presented by Lee Beverage and Cost Cutters Customer Appreciation Nights every Monday!

Single game tickets, group tickets and ticket packages are all on sale now. Visit woodchucks.com or call 715.845.5055 for more information.

