Wisconsin Woodchucks Announce Next Phase of Major Renovations to Athletic Park

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to announce plans today for another renovation of Athletic Park.

The next phase, which is estimated to cost $1,500,000 dollars, will be paid for with private funds. The renovation will be a major renovation to the first base side bleachers, which will include premium stadium seating, a new collegiate quality dugout, and two new concessions stands. The new seating will be social seating and it will be covered. This is the 4th phase of renovations at Athletic Park that began in August of 2013 and have created one of the most interesting and fan friendly ballparks in Wisconsin. The 4th phase of renovations will continue to blend the historic aspects of Athletic Park with new modern seating and amenities.

As part of the project, the Woodchucks are working in partnership with the City of Wausau to secure a new public parking lot for Woodchucks fans to use during games.

At the same time, The City of Wausau and the Macdonald family have agreed to finish the upgrade of the lighting at Athletic Park. The replacement of the outfield lighting will complete the upgrade of the lights at Athletic Park to collegiate quality, energy efficient lighting with limited spill. The Macdonald family will donate $119,000 to the City of Wausau to replace the existing lights with new energy efficient lights.

Local contractor, The Samuels Group, will serve as the General Contractor on the project with many local contractors also involved. The renovation of Athletic Park and development of the Neighborhood Park is projected to begin at the conclusion of the Wisconsin Woodchucks 2020 season with completion for the 2021 season.

"All the renovations at Athletic Park have been with the goal of creating a valuable community asset," said Mark Macdonald. "The renovated Athletic Park is a facility that is attractive to families and groups looking for a place to meet and socialize. Even the fans that are not big baseball fans can enjoy the new Athletic Park."

