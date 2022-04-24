Wisconsin Winning Streak Ends

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Quad Cities River Bandits hit five homers and scored in eight of nine innings to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 18-1 on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The loss ended Wisconsin's five-game winning streak and denied the Timber Rattlers the best start through fifteen games in team history.

Quad Cities (5-10) took the lead in the top of the first inning. Tyler Tolbert tripled with one out. Tyler Gentry knocked in Tolbert with a sacrifice fly. Luca Tresh followed with a home run to left on an 0-2 pitch for the 2-0 advantage.

The River Bandits added three runs in the top of the second. Parker Bates hit a two-run home run with no outs. Tolbert had an RBI single with two outs and Quad Cities was up 5-0.

They continued to pour on the offense in the middle innings. The Bandits scored two runs in the top of the fourth on an RBI triple by Diego Hernandez and a sacrifice fly by Tolbert. Herard Gonzalez added a two-run home run in the fifth. In the sixth, Tresh had an RBI single and Hernandez followed with another two-run home run and the lead was 12-0.

Wisconsin (11-4) put their lone run of the game across the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Tristan Peters tripled to start the inning and Ethan Murray doubled him home. Quad Cities starting pitcher Charlie Neuweiler allowed four hits, walked one, and struck out two over six innings for the win.

Hernandez hit the River Bandits fifth home run of game in the seventh inning.

In the top of the eighth, Bates added an RBI double and Morgan McCullough knocked in a run with a grounder to first.

Gonzalez, who reached base six times and drove in six runs on Sunday, tripled in two runs in the top of the ninth. He would score when Bates grounded into a 4-6-3 double play later in the inning. Gonzalez walked three times to go along with his242 two homers and triple.

Caden Monke pitched three scoreless innings out of the River Bandits bullpen and picked up a save.

Peters and Murray each had two hits for Wisconsin. Zavier Warren singled in the bottom of the ninth to extend his hitting streak to five games.

The loss kept the 2022 Timber Rattlers from a piece of team history. A win on Sunday would have let this Wisconsin Timber Rattlers become the first squad in team history to start the season. They now share the best start through fifteen games with the 1997, 1998, and 2005 teams, which also started the year 11-4. The three previous Rattlers teams to start the year 11-4 all made the Midwest League playoffs.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday with the first game of a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois. Russell Smith (0-0, 7.11) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Michael McGreevy (0-0, 0.51) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Chiefs. Game time is 6:05pm. The radio broadcast may be heard on AM1280, WNAM and on internet audio starting with the pregame show at 5:45pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv.

R H E

QC 230 223 123 - 18 16 0

WIS 000 001 000 - 1 6 1

HOME RUNS:

QC:

Luca Tresh (3rd, 0 on in 1st inning off Justin Jarvis, 2 out)

Parker Bates (1st, 1 on in 2nd inning off Justin Jarvis, 0 out)

Herard Gonzalez (2nd, 1 on in 5th inning off Miguel Guerrero, 0 out)

Herard Gonzalez (3rd, 1 on in 6th inning off Miguel Guerrero, 0 out)

Diego Hernandez(1st, 0 on in 7th inning off Cristían Sierra, 1 out)

WP: Charlie Neuweiler (1-2)

LP: Justin Jarvis (1-1)

SV: Caden Monke (1)

TIME: 2:26

ATTN: 2,780

