Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Invite You to the 2021 Food Fight

GRAND CHUTE, WI - It is time for another Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Food Fight! You are invited to create a unique and unusual food item and submit your recipe to our chef's. Submissions are welcome now!

Submit your idea to this link between now and March 26. We will narrow down the submissions to a group of finalists that will be announced on Friday, April 2. Then, it will be up to a vote by our fans to determine which item will be available on our menu.

The winner of the 2021 Food Fight will be revealed on Facebook Live with Daniel Higgins, Food & Drink reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, at noon on Monday, April 12.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls were the winner in 2020. Past winners have also included the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, and Rattler Bites.

The winner of the 2021 Food Fight will receive four vouchers that may be used for any home game during the 2021 season and four vouchers for their food item!

The Timber Rattlers once again wish good luck and good food to everyone!

