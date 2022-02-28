Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Individual Game Tickets on Sale March 12 at 11am

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Individual game tickets for all 2022 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers home games will be available on Saturday, March 12 during an event at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Box Office, the Snake Pit Team Store, a Clubhouse Rummage Sale, and Leinie's Legend Lodge are scheduled to be open from 11:00am to 3:00pm during the event.

Those who purchased or renewed their season ticket packages during the early bird period may pick up their jersey in Leinie's Legend Lodge located on the first base concourse. Members of the ticket department will be available to answer questions, hand out parking passes, and discount cards, too.

This year's Rummage Sale will be held in the home clubhouse located down the third base concourse. There will be a 75% discount on closeout team store items. Additional specialty items - game-worn jerseys, jersey nameplates, locker signs, lineup cards, stadium memorabilia, etc - will be for sale in the Rummage Sale at the marked price with no discount.

The Snake Pit Team Store will also be open for business on March 12 from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

Fans may purchase individual game tickets for 2022 in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or through the team's website.

All fans to attend the event will receive a free hot dog, a free soda, and a free bag of popcorn by visiting the Leinie Lodge.

Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will also be a collection point for The Family's Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive. The drive helps stock the shelves of homeless and crisis programs in Wisconsin communities in the area.

The first 50 fans to bring five items on the following list for the drive will receive an uncut sheet of special Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball cards:

Soaps: Laundry, dish, soft, shower gel, 2-in-1 shampoo

Trash Bags

Diapers (Sizes 3-6 and Pull-Ups)

Deodorant (unscented)

Wet Wipes for Babies

Feminine Hygiene Products

Paper Towels

Disposable Razors

Visit this page at The Family's website for a full list. Items may be dropped off in the Snake Pit Team Store during the event.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages for the 2022 season are available now online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

