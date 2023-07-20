Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 25-30

July 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Rattlers will have two first-time specialty jerseys planned with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond on July 28 and the Lake Winnebago Shantymen on July 29. Plus, Bill Hall returns to Wisconsin for an appearance on July 30.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

The first two games of this series with the Kernels are Peanut-Free Games. No peanuts or peanut-based products will be sold or allowed into the stadium during the games on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon to allow fans with peanut allergies to attend these Timber Rattlers games.

TUESDAY, JULY 25 at 6:40pm; Girls Night Out presented by Stacey Hennessey, Fox Communities Credit Union, and Avenue Jewelers; Peanut-Free Night; Cash Envelope Giveaway; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: This one's for the girls! The annual Girls Night Out has a lot of surprises for the ladies. Plus, the Timber Rattlers and Fox Communities Credit Union are teaming up for the "We Gotcha Girl Drive". Donate feminine hygiene products to the drive for those in need and you will receive a voucher good for a regular season home game in September. Fox Communities Credit Union will be handing out cash envelopes to the first 2,000 fans to enter the stadium for the game. Some of the envelopes will have bills of different denominations. This is also a Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Fans who are 21 or older may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 at 12:10pm; Peanut-Free Day; Silver Foxes Special for Fans 55 and Older Plus Military Personnel presented by Network Health: Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversable Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, JULY 27 at 6:40pm; Jacob Misiorowski Player Poster Giveaway presented by Blue Print; Bike Helmet Giveaway courtesy of Neuroscience Group; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski electrified the baseball world with his performance in the SiriusXM MLB Futures All-Star Game in Seattle. This is your chance to pick up a player poster of the top pitching prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system from Blue Print if you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game. Neuroscience Group will also have a limited number of bike helmets for young fans as a free giveaway and will be available to help make sure those helmets properly fit your young cyclist. Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff is tentatively scheduled to start for the Timber Rattlers in this game. Keep your eyes on Timber Rattlers social media for the latest information about a Woodruff rehabilitation start in this game. Thursday is Craft Brews & Brats Night from Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Sixteen-ounce craft beers from local brewing companies are available to fans who are 21 and older for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks on this night.

FRIDAY, JULY 28 at 6:40pm; Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night; Old Fashioned Friday presented by 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Timber Rattlers players and coaches are changing into their Marvel-inspired Defenders of the Diamond hats and jerseys for this game. You're invited to dress as your favorite Marvel Superhero for the game! Old Fashioned Friday from 101.1 WIXX means select canned cocktails are available for half price. There are postgame fireworks for everyone and post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JULY 29 at 6:40pm; Lake Winnebago Shantymen Night with Shantyman Fang Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Dairy Queen; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Lake Winnebago Shantymen make their first official appearance at Neuroscience Group Field on this night. Players and coaches will wear the caps and jerseys of this new alternate identity for this game. Jerseys are available in an online auction at this link now through Sunday, July 30 at 7:00pm. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Shantymen Fang bobblehead from Dairy Queen. This is a Family Night with 101.1 WIXX. Stay after the game and enjoy the postgame fireworks display. Then, kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, JULY 30 at 1:10pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan with Bill Hall Appearance; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel; Postgame Autographs; Brewers Sunday Baseball Cap Giveaway presented by Pepsi; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka: Bill Hall returns to Neuroscience Group Field for the first time since he played for the Beloit Snappers in 2000. Hall, who played eight of his eleven Major League seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, will be at this game to meet with fans and throw out a ceremonial first pitch as part of Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5, The Fan. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Timber Rattlers cap based on last year's Brewers Sunday design from Pepsi. Bark in the Park is presented by Fox Communities Credit Union and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations will be admitted free to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the left field berm or section 115 with a paid admission by their pet parents. Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel. Then, players and coaches put on this year's version of the Brewers Sunday jerseys and hats for the game. Players will be available for an autograph session with the fans after the game.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.