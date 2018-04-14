Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 17-19

April 14, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are back at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to begin a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday, April 17.

Here are the promotions for this series:

- TUESDAY, April 17 at 6:35pm; Baker Tilly Business Person, Military, & Senior Citizens Special presented by WVBO and AM1280, WNAM: Show your business card when you purchase a ticket and for $15 you will receive a box seat ticket, a beverage and your choice of brat or hot dog. The offer is also available to military personnel and to senior citizens (55 & older) courtesy of Baker Tilly, WVBO, and AM1280 WNAM.

- WEDNESDAY, April 18 at 6:35pm; College Night; Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100: If you are an area college student looking for an affordable night at the ballpark, our first College Night is for you! Show a valid college ID card and you receive a reserved bleacher seat ticket for $5. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1. Fans 21 and older may purchase 12-ounce domestic beers for $1. This is a part of Bang for Your Buck Night at the ballpark with Y100! One lucky fan will also win two charter airfare tickets courtesy of AAA Travel and Funjet Vacations.

- THURSDAY, April 19 at 12:05pm; Shift Worker Day; Craft Brews & Brats Thursday presented by Badger Club Amber, Wisconsin Brewing Company, and Fox River Brewing Company with KISS-FM, WAPL, and The Score: If you are a shift worker and can't make it out to our night games, this is the day for you! Contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office to learn how you can take advantage of Shift Worker Day! Fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 12-ounce craft beers for $2. Cher-Make brats are also just $2 and they are available for everyone. Badger Club Amber, beers from Fox River Brewing Company, and many, many more will be available. Since this game is a weekday afternoon game, fans may take advantage of a bonus Baker Tilly Business Person & Senior Citizen Special. Show your business card when you purchase a ticket and for $15 you will receive a box seat ticket, a beverage and your choice of brat or hot dog. The offer is also available to military personnel and to senior citizens (55 & older) courtesy of Baker Tilly, WVBO, and AM1280 WNAM.

The team finishes a road trip with games against Peoria this weekend and has an off day on Monday before this series against the Cougars. Tickets for these three games are available at the Timber Rattlers website.

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2018 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

