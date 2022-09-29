Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Major Stadium Renovation Project

September 29, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will look a lot different when the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers take the field in 2023. Third Base Ventures, the owners of the Rattlers, announced a major renovation project for the home of the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon.

The project will be undertaken by Appleton-based Boldt Construction with the design provided by Pendulum Studio, an architectural firm out of Kansas City, Missouri specializing in baseball/sports stadiums. Boldt built the stadium, which opened in 1995. Both Boldt and Pendulum worked together on the most recent renovation after the 2012 season.

This set of stadium renovations has been developed to meet the new standards for Minor League Baseball facilities as set forward in the Player Development License granted to the Third Base Ventures in 2020.

There will be new seating areas, improved player amenities, an expanded concourse that will encircle the entire stadium, and an eye-catching three-story slide as part of this stadium upgrade.

"We are extremely pleased and excited to announce the stadium renovation plans for the 2023 season which will create one of the best home clubhouses in all Minor League Baseball while drastically increasing the quality of space for visiting teams," said Rob Zerjav, President, CEO, and Managing Partner of Third Base Ventures/Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. "We can't wait for our fans to experience the new stadium renovations which will add new outdoor suites above the left field wall, widen the existing concourse, allow fans to walk around the entire field and - last but not least - take a ride on the three-story slide in the leftfield corner."

The slide, a fixture of Milwaukee Brewers baseball for years, is an homage to the Timber Rattlers parent club. There will be one difference between the slides. The slide at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will be available for all fans to use during games.

The existing concourse will be widened by pushing handicapped seating towards the field while increasing the capacity for those fans in wheelchairs. Fans will now be able to walk around the entire field as the existing boardwalk will be connected to a new walkway and seating area above the leftfield wall that will wrap around to the area near the Festival Grill and Brews on Third.

The seating area above the left field wall will feature three covered, open-air suites as well as additional ticketed seating and general admission seating. Each of the three outdoor suites above the outfield wall will seat twenty with food and beverage options. The three suites may be combined into one 60-person suite for larger groups.

Another new area for fans is the Home Plate Club, an all-inclusive picnic area directly behind the box seats in Sections 100, 101, and 102, to accommodate groups of 75 or more. This area will include a mixture of drink rail and high-top table seating with a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet that includes food and two beverages per person.

"Pendulum's design collaboration with the Timber Rattlers on the successful 2013 renovation of Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium was transformational - it made a statement. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers under the leadership of Rob Zerjav have consistently proven themselves to be thought leaders in baseball operations, community advocacy, and family friendly entertainment," said Pendulum's lead architect and CEO, Jonathan O'Neil Cole. "One of the things that makes the current phase of planned improvements so special is the fact that our organizations continue to grow together. The latest round of amenities is a culmination of our experience in the marketplace, new ideas, proven successes, and innovative ways of creating unique and exciting experiences for attendees at games and events. We sincerely believe visiting organizations, Timber Rattlers players, coaching staff, and fans will be blown away by how an already first-class facility will be taken to the next level. The bar has just been raised for all comparable sports facilities across the nation."

A major change for the players is that the home and visitor clubhouses will be switching sides for next season. The visitors are moving to the current Timber Rattlers clubhouse and will be in the third base dugout starting in 2023. The Rattlers will be in the first base dugout and the current visitor clubhouse will get an extreme makeover before the Timber Rattlers can call it their home.

"These impressive renovations will significantly enhance the facilities and serve as a tremendous asset to our players and staff as the next generation of Brewers make their way through the Fox Cities," said Tom Flanagan, the Milwaukee Brewers Vice President, Minor League Operations. "The Timber Rattlers have always provided a first-class operation and we couldn't be prouder to be their partner."

The new home clubhouse will be twice the size of the existing home clubhouse and will feature a new circular locker room, two indoor batting cages, two player-focused areas for nutrition and relaxation, expanded offices for coaches and a dedicated female locker room, an expanded training area, and a large weightroom connected to an outdoor player agility field.

"It is a true honor to have the opportunity to serve the Third Base Ventures team on this exciting project. Craig, Rob, Brad and the Timber Rattlers' staff and team deliver great results," said Ben Bruns, Executive Vice President & General Manager of BOLDT. "This project will further build the Timber Rattlers position in the league and amplify their results for the Brewers. Pendulum's design will create an even better game day environment for players and fans alike and we love to be part of it!"

Construction for the renovation has already begun and is scheduled to be concluded in time for the start of the 2023 season. Parking at the stadium will be restricted to the West lot during the renovation project.

Season ticket packages for 2023 may be renewed over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and at 10:00am on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is home.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 29, 2022

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Major Stadium Renovation Project - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.