Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2023 Bobbleheads Announced

October 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have been announcing their 2023 Bobbleheads on their social media accounts allday today. In case you missed any of those announcements, here is the full lineup and how you can guarantee that you will be able to add all of them to your collection.

Bobblehead Games for 2023:

Sunday, April 30 (1:10pm): Paint Your Own Bobbleboy - Give this bobblehead a custom paint job! This Timber Rattler Bobbleboy is a Paint-Your-Own with a paint kit included with this classic looking bobblehead.

Saturday, May 13 (1:10pm): Jackson Chourio - He was only with the Timber Rattlers for two months in 2022, but Jackson Chourio made an impact on our fans. The #1 Brewers prospect and one of the top prospects in baseball is recreated in his first bobblehead as part of the 2023 package.

Sunday, May 21 (1:10pm): Jonathan Lucroy - In 2012, Jonathan Lucroy made four rehabilitation appearances with the Timber Rattlers and the fans turned out for some of the biggest crowds of that season. This bobblehead is a fantastic addition to your collection. Stay tuned for a possible appearance by Lucroy at the ballpark on this Brewers Sunday, too!

Sunday, June 4 (1:10pm): Fans' Choice Bobblehead - We will have some options later this offseason for you to pick who will be on this bobblehead.

Friday, June 23 (6:40pm): Farmer Fang - Udder Tuggers weekend will be in full swing as we get to this giveaway featuring Fang working as a dairy farmer.

Friday, July 7 (6:40pm): Hula Whiffer - While Fang gets to work as a dairy farmer, Whiffer will be on a tropical vacation with the proper attire!

Saturday, July 29 (6:40pm): Ice Fishing Fang - Fang has his own hobbies, too. He likes to go ice fishing and there is a lot more to the reason behind this bobblehead. We will say more about this bobblehead later this offseason. The wait will be worth it. Trust us!

Sunday, August 13 (1:10pm): Brandon Woodruff - Brewers All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff made a rehab appearance with the Timber Rattlers in 2022 and it was a memorable one. Woodruff struck out seven over five innings in front of a crowd over 5,700 fans and he did it with pants that didn't match his uniform top. This bobblehead is true to the game with mismatched pants.

Friday, August 25 (6:40pm): Luchador Whiffer - This Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin Night is going to the arena for some Lucha Libre and Luchador Whiffer. Cero Miedo!

Saturday, September 9 (6:40pm): Tim Dillard Bratzooka - Tim Dillard is a Renaissance Man! He is a Social Media innovator, a Minor League Baseball legend, a Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster, and a Bratzooka! Shooter. It is the last item on the list that will be immortalized for Bratoberfest 2023! The Timber Rattlers commemorate Dillard's visit to a game last year and his memorable trip around the field shooting the Bratzooka! for the final bobblehead in the series.

All fans who purchase the 2023 Bobblehead Ticket Package before November 1 will receive a Timber Rattlers jersey and tickets to the non-bobblehead home games in April for FREE!

If you still need time to think about it after the deadline for the jersey passes, you may still get a ticket package that includes all the bobblehead games next season, a free ticket to Opening Day, and a free pass to all other April home games if you make your purchase by Monday, December 20.

Purchasing a Bobblehead Ticket Package guarantees that the purchaser will receive one bobblehead for each ticket in the ticket package. The first 1,000 fans without the ticket package to attend each of the games listed above will receive one of the bobbleheads on that game.

The Bobblehead Ticket Package may be purchased as a Box Seat option for $150 or a Reserved Bleacher Seat option for $120 online through timberrattlers.com, in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or by calling (920) 733-4152.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 26, 2022

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2023 Bobbleheads Announced - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.