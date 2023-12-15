Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, in Partnership with Skyward, Launch 11th Unsung Hero of the Year Campaign

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, in collaboration with Skyward, are thrilled to announce the opening of submissions for the 11th Unsung Hero of the Year Award. Formerly recognized as the Educator of the Year Award, this initiative aims to extend gratitude to the often-overlooked heroes within schools, acknowledging the exceptional contributions of educators and all individuals involved in the education system.

In its second year, the Unsung Hero of the Year Award is an opportunity to spotlight those who go above and beyond their call of duty, fostering a positive impact within the educational community. The Rafters and Skyward are proud to celebrate the unsung heroes who contribute significantly to the growth and development of students and the overall well-being of the community.

"We can all remember an educator or school staff member that impacted our lives, and now it is our turn to show appreciation to those who deserve it the most," said Ray Ackerlund, president of Skyward. "We look forward to recognizing and celebrating the positive impact that unsung heroes have on students in our local communities."

The Rafters' dedication to community involvement and appreciation for those who make a difference is exemplified through a whole game night associated with the award. Fans attending the game will have the opportunity to receive a special edition bobblehead based on the profession of the award winner. In addition, the chosen hero will be presented with a custom bobblehead to be proudly displayed at Witter Field.

"We believe in the power of community and the impact that unsung heroes have on the lives of students and the entire educational community. The Unsung Hero of the Year Award is a testament to that belief, and we are excited to continue this tradition with Skyward," stated Tyler Miller, Assistant General Manager of the Rafters. "This initiative allows us to express our gratitude to those who often work behind the scenes, making a significant difference in the lives of others."

Nominations for the Unsung Hero of the Year Award are now open and will be accepted through January 5th. Submissions can be made via email to info@raftersbaseball.com or by mail to 521 Lincoln St., Wisconsin Rapids, WI. To learn more about this program, visit Raftersbaseball.com and click on the community initiatives tab under community.

