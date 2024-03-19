Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Baseball Team Seeks Entertainers for 2024 Season

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - As the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters gear up for an exciting 2024 baseball season, the team is reaching out to talented individuals to join the lineup as entertainers. From national anthem singers to pregame performers and interactive entertainment like balloon artists and face painters, the Rafters are seeking dynamic acts to enhance the fan experience at historic Witter Field.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to fill roles as mascot performers and public address announcers. Whether it's energizing the crowd as the team's beloved mascot or providing the energy from the press box, and making announcements throughout the game, these roles are vital in creating a lively and engaging atmosphere at the ballpark.

The Rafters are currently accepting applications from individuals interested in showcasing their talents during the 2024 season. Whether you're a seasoned performer or a rising star, if you have a passion for entertaining and engaging with audiences, the Rafters want to hear from you.

To express interest in becoming an entertainer, mascot performer, or public address announcer for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, interested individuals are encouraged to fill out the online interest form on the front page of the Rafters website. Once the form is submitted, a representative from the Rafters organization will reach out to discuss potential opportunities.

For more information reach out to the Rafters front office at 715-424-5400 or email info@raftersbaseball.com.

