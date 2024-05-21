Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Announce Parking Plans Amid Road Construction

May 21, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, in partnership with the City of Wisconsin Rapids, are pleased to announce the parking arrangements for the 2024 season in light of ongoing road construction in front of Witter Field. Fans will still be able to access our main parking lot via Lincoln Street, ensuring a smooth transition despite the temporary changes.

Key Details:

Access Route: Fans can reach Lincoln Street from either Chestnut Street or Witter Street. A detailed map is attached for your convenience.

Parking Lot Entrance: Due to the construction, only one entrance to the parking lot will be open.

Traffic Flow: Inbound and outbound access will be a shared lane, so please be patient while entering and exiting the parking lot.

We are grateful to the City for their thoughtful planning and support, ensuring our fans can easily get in and out of Witter Field's parking lot during this period. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated as we implement these temporary changes.

We eagerly anticipate welcoming our fans to Witter Field for the season opener on May 28th, 2024 for a 6:35 first pitch against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Please call the Rafters office at 715-424-5400 with any questions.

