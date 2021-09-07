Wisconsin holds on to beat Cedar Rapids 8-7

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers scored six runs in the first inning and held on for an 8-7 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Joey Wiemer went 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBI while the bullpen protected a one-run lead over the final 3-1/3 innings to lead the Rattlers to the win.

The last time Wisconsin (53-55) faced Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long, they scored one unearned run and managed three hits over six innings in a loss at Cedar Rapids on August 20. This time, the Rattlers got to the right-hander early and knocked him out of the game in the first inning.

Gipson-Long got the first out on a strikeout. The next six Rattlers would reach base against him. Felix Valerio doubled and Zavier Warren walked. Wiemer singled to left to drive in Valerio. Then, Carlos Rodriguez tripled to right to score both Warren and Wiemer. Gipson-Long walked the next two batters to load the bases and end his night.

Freddy Zamora greeted reliever Andrew Cabezas with an RBI single. Then, Alex Hall singled to right to knock in two more runs for a 6-0 lead.

Cedar Rapids (59-50) didn't go away. In the top of the third, a walk and two singles loaded the bases against Wisconsin starting pitcher Victor Castañeda. Matt Wallner unloaded the bases with a grand slam to right. The blast was the eighth grand slam of the season for the Kernels and they trailed by just two runs.

Wiemer padded the Rattlers lead in the bottom of the fourth with a long, solo home run just past the videoboard. Wiemer's ninth homer with Wisconsin gave them a 7-4 lead.

Edouard Julien cut into the Wisconsin advantage with a leadoff homer in the top of the fifth.

Sal Frelick beat out a potential inning-ending double play in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Rattlers their eighth run of the game.

Seth Gray cracked a two-run home run in the sixth inning and the Kernels were within a run. Nash Walters took over with the tying run at first and two outs and got the final out when Ashton McGee snared a liner with diving catch.

Walters also pitched around a two-out double by Wallner in the seventh to maintain the lead.

Wisconsin loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh against Osiris German on a couple of singles and an error. German bounced back to escape the inning on a pair of force plays at the plate and a strikeout.

Harold Chirino, the third Wisconsin pitcher of the night, struck out the side in order in the eighth. It was a bit trickier for him in the ninth.

Julien walked with one out but was erased on a force play at second for the second out. However, a weak grounder off the bat of Aaron Sabato went for an infield single to bring Wallner back to the plate with the tying run at second and the lead run at first.

Chirino did not mess around against Wallner and struck him out on three pitches to end the game and pick up his seventh save of the season.

Wisconsin's bullpen continued its stellar run on this homestand. They have allowed just three earned runs in 26-1/3 innings pitched over seven games. The Rattlers just happen to be 6-1 on the homestand so far.

The Kernels loss coupled with a win by Great Lake at West Michigan knocked Cedar Rapids out of the Wild Card playoff spot in the High-A Central League. Cedar Rapids is now a game behind Great Lakes with eleven games remaining in the season.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon. Brandon Knarr (1-0, 4.61) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Kernels have named Cody Laweryson (1-4, 4,94) as their starter. Game time is 12:05pm.

