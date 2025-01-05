Wisconsin Herd vs. College Park Skyhawks - Game Highlights
January 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd YouTube Video
Check out the Wisconsin Herd Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 5, 2025
- Charge Clipped in Capital City - Cleveland Charge
- Kevin Knox Erupts for 39 Points as Santa Cruz Secures a 136-130 Victory over the Iowa Wolves - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Herd Falls to Skyhawks - Wisconsin Herd
- Drop Drops 40 as Maine Rolls to Win - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories
- Herd Falls to Skyhawks
- Herd Stifled by the Celtics
- Herd Wins Overtime Thriller
- Herd's Comeback Falls Short against the Swarm
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Sahvir Wheeler