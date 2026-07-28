Wisconsin Herd to Host Fifth Annual Run with the Herd 5K & 1K

Published on July 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host the fifth annual Run with the Herd 5K & 1K on October 18, 2026. Anyone interested in participating can register here. All participants will receive one (1) Wisconsin Herd 2026 home game ticket voucher, one (1) exclusive race t-shirt, one (1) commemorative medal, and one (1) race swag bag. Sign up today for $35 before the registration price increases on October 1.

This will be the fifth annual Run with the Herd 5K competitive run and 1K family fun run. The start and finish line will take place at Oshkosh Arena with a route that takes runners through downtown Oshkosh. The 5K competitive run will start at 8:00 a.m., followed by the 1K Family Fun Run immediately after. All runners are invited to stay for a free Fan Fest at Oshkosh Arena with food, refreshments, and engaging activities.

Participants can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Oshkosh/RunwiththeHerd5K1K. All entries will receive one (1) Wisconsin Herd 2026 home game ticket voucher, one (1) exclusive race t-shirt, one (1) commemorative medal, and one (1) race swag bag. The ticket voucher is valid for one (1) ticket to a Wisconsin Herd home game in November or December 2026, subject to availability. Ticket vouchers can be redeemed online or by calling 920-233-HERD. Additional tickets and upgrades will be available for purchase.

For more information, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Oshkosh/RunwiththeHerd5K1K, call 920-233-Herd or email info@wisconsinherd.com.







NBA G League Stories from July 28, 2026

Wisconsin Herd to Host Fifth Annual Run with the Herd 5K & 1K - Wisconsin Herd

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