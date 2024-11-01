Wisconsin Herd Announces Coaching Staff for 2024-25 Season

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced today the coaching staff for the 2024-25 season. Head Coach Beno Udrih returns to the Herd for his second season and is joined by Derrick Alston, Lance Harris, and Vinnie McGhee as assistant coaches. Keegan Brown will also join as video coordinator.

Beno Udrih enters his second season as the head coach of the Wisconsin Herd. He is the fourth head coach in team history. Coach Udrih started his coaching career in the NBA G League as an assistant coach with the Westchester Knicks during the 2019-20 season. He received a call-up to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he served as an assistant coach for two seasons before joining the Atlanta Hawks as a professional NBA scout during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to coaching, the Slovenia native spent over 21 years playing professional basketball in the NBA and overseas. Udrih played eight seasons in Europe before joining the San Antonio Spurs after being drafted with the 28th overall pick in 2004. He helped the Spurs win two NBA Championships before joining the Sacramento Kings from 2007-11. Udrih spent his remaining six seasons in the NBA with stops at the Milwaukee Bucks (2011-13), Orlando Magic (2013), New York Knicks (2013-14), Memphis Grizzlies (2014-15), Miami Heat (2015-16) and Detroit Pistons (2016-17).

Joining Udrih's staff for the 2024-25 Herd season are assistant coaches Derrick Alston, Lance Harris, and Vinnie McGhee. Keegan Brown also joins the team as video coordinator.

Derrick Alston starts his first season as assistant coach with the Herd. Alston, born in Hoboken, New Jersey, attended Duquesne University and was named to Duquesne University Hall of Fame in 2000, as the second all-time leading scorer in basketball history. Alston then played professionally for the Philadelphia 76ers (1994-1996) and the Atlanta Hawks (1996-1997) before playing internationally where he won a championship in three different leagues, two Euro Cup championships, and was named a Finals MVP. Alston began his coaching career with the Houston Rockets (2012-15) before joining the NBA G League as an assistant and head coach for the Westchester Knicks (2015-22) and an assistant coach with the College Park Skyhawks (2022-23). He also coached internationally in Canada and Mexico.

Lance Harris enters his first season as an assistant coach and second season with the Herd. Before joining the Herd, Harris spent 3 years with the Brooklyn Nets organization as a player development specialist/video assistant and with the Long Island Nets as an assistant coach/player development coach and defensive coordinator. Lance played professionally overseas for 13 years. The Columbia, Missouri native played four years as a starting guard at Kansas State University.

Vinnie McGhee is set to embark on his first season with the Herd after a successful tenure with the South Bay Lakers. Before joining the NBA G League, Vinnie dedicated five seasons to the University of San Francisco where he helped the Dons achieve back-to-back seasons with 20-win and 24-win records culminating with an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. McGhee also spent three seasons at Northern Colorado, guiding the Bears to consecutive 20-win seasons and the 2017-18 CIT Championship. McGhee began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UTEP during the 2015-16 season. As a student-athlete, he earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors and scored over 1,000 career points at the Division I level for Sacramento State and CSUN.

Keegan Brown joins the Herd for his first season as video coordinator, while also participating in the NBA's Future Basketball Operations Program. He recently completed five seasons with BYU men's basketball, where he advanced from video coordinator to director of video and strategy, and ultimately director of player personnel.

