Wisconsin at College Park (2/8/2025)
February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd YouTube Video
Check out the Wisconsin Herd Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2025
- Washington Signs Jaylen Martin to Two-Way Contract - Capital City Go-Go
- Herd Defeated by the Skyhawks - Wisconsin Herd
- T.J. Warren Scores Franchise-Best 47 Points: Westchester Knicks Edge Cleveland Charge with Dramatic Overtime Victory - Westchester Knicks
- Tolu Smith Selected to Participate in the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - Motor City Cruise
- Game Preview: vs Greensboro Swarm - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- South Bay Lakers Eclipse Valley Suns in Friday Night Victory - South Bay Lakers
- Stellar Shooting Sees Santa Cruz Warriors Stun the Austin Spurs, 119-103 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories
- Herd Defeated by the Skyhawks
- Herd Stifled by the Mad Ants
- Herd Falls to the Stars
- Herd Blast the Blue Coats
- Herd Wins Battle against Blue Coats