Wire-To-Wire Victory Gives Hawks Third Straight Win

Boise, ID - Four straight hits in the bottom of the first gave the Boise Hawks a lead that they would never give up on their way to a 9-7 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Hawks started the game with Matt Dallas putting down the Chukars in order, allowing Boise to take the early lead.

It started for the Hawks with the leadoff man, Myles Miller, spinning a ball softly up the third base line for an infield single. Jason Dicochea then came up to the plate, and made his mark on the first pitch he saw, driving a Daniel Silva fastball over the left-field fence to put the Hawks up in a flash.

Another would cross for Boise, with Christian Funk scoring Alejandro Rivero from third with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 after one full inning.

After the Chukars got their first run in the top of the third Boise would answer with two, using Wladimir Galindo's 12th home run of the season, an opposite field blast over the fence in right, to make it 5-1 Hawks.

Boise would score runs in the fourth and the sixth on Myles Miller sacrifice flies to make it 7-2.

With the Chukars scoring in the top of the seventh, the Hawks again doubled what Idaho Falls put up, thanks to a Funk single to score Rivero and a Brock Burton sacrifice fly bringing home Galindo, to put the home side ahead 9-3.

Idaho Falls made it a game with Daniel Martins-Molinari's Grand Slam in the top of the eighth, but Conner Dand wouldn't allow the Chukars to get any closer, coming in to get the final four outs of the ballgame and secure the Boise win, while picking up his second save in three games in the series.

Leading the Highway Series 4-2, and taking the first three games at Memorial Stadium the Boise Hawks will try to win the six game series tomorrow behind the right arm of Jayce Vancena, with first pitch on Saturday scheduled for 7:15.

