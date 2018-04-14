Wintry, Raw Conditions Postpone Cougars Matinee Game

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars have announced that this afternoon's game between the Beloit Snappers has been postponed due to wintry, raw conditions.

A makeup date has been announced for Sunday, April 15. The game will be made up as a doubleheader, of two seven-inning games, beginning at Noon. Gates will open at 11:30 AM.

Fans who purchased tickets for today's game are advised to visit kccougars.com for more information regarding the organization's ticket exchange policy or call the box office at 630-232-8811.

