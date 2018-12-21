Winter Caravan Details Announced

December 21, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads released the lineup for their Winter Caravan Luncheon, set for Thursday, January 10th at the Hickory Metro Convention Center from 12-1:30pm.

Matt Hagen, who will return as the Crawdads manager in 2019, is slated to speak at the event along with Texas Rangers assistant director of player development Paul Kruger. Texas Rangers players CD Pelham, Jeffrey Springs, and Jose Trevino will participate in a round table discussion. All three played for the Crawdads and made their MLB debut with the Rangers last season. Rangers radio broadcaster Matt Hicks, will serve as the event's emcee.

Pelham, Trevino, and Springs are all currently ranked in the Rangers' top 30 prospects. The 2017 season in Hickory was a breakout year for Pelham as he became a full-time reliever. The hard throwing lefty began 2018 in Down East (High A) and was promoted to Double A Frisco midseason before getting his first big league call-up in September. Springs attended Appalachian State and was drafted by the Rangers in 2015. He worked primarily as a reliever in the minors, appearing with the Crawdads in 2015 and 2016, before being called up to the Rangers in late July. Trevino made headlines this year with a memorable walkoff hit for the Rangers on Father's Day, less than a week after he became a first time father and made his MLB debut. The catcher was also part of the 'Dads SAL championship team in 2015.

Tickets for the Winter Caravan Luncheon are available now. Ticket price includes the main event and a picnic-style buffet. For additional information on the event or to order tickets, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000. The office will be closed for the holidays through January 6th. It will reopen at 9am on January 7th. Tickets may also be ordered online here.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 11th against the Kannapolis Intimidators. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from December 21, 2018

Winter Caravan Details Announced - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.