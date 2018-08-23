Winston-Salem Warthogs: Game Notes (august 23 Vs. Myrtle Beach)

Commemorating their previous moniker, Winston-Salem will sport throwback Warthogs jerseys on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM WARTHOGS (35-21, 76-50) vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (24-34, 58-70)

RHP Alec Hansen (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Erick Leal (1-1, 1.30 ERA)

Game #127 (Home Game #64)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

DASTARDLY DASH COME OUT AHEAD

Thanks to three runs over the first two innings, Winston-Salem pulled out a 3-2 victory over Myrtle Beach in Wednesday's twin bill opener. In the bottom of the first inning, Gavin Sheets stroked a run-scoring double down the left-field line to make it a 1-0 contest. In the second, Luis Gonzalez grounded an RBI single through the left side. On the play, a throwing error to home plate by Luis Ayala allowed Daniel Goznalez to come in to score, upping Winston-Salem's lead to three. Right-hander Lincoln Henzman tossed three scoreless innings for the Dash, yielding just one hit and one walk in his seventh start of the year.

FIVE SECOND COUNT

Behind a complete-game, two-hit effort from Tyson Miller, Myrtle Beach toppled Winston-Salem 6-1 in seven innings in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader. Yermin Mercedes tied the ballgame in the second with a solo shot to left, but the Pelicans took the lead for good in the fifth on a solo home run from Christian Donahue against Devan Watts, and they tacked on another run in the sixth when Jared Young singled, stole second base and scored on an RBI double from Roberto Caro.

LOOKING LIKE A LONGSHOT

With 12 games left in the regular season, Winston-Salem has an opportunity to clinch the best record in the Dash era (2009-present). The best mark in the franchise's history was set in 2012, when the Dash went 87-51-1. To surpass that mark, Winston-Salem will need to go 11-1 or better the rest of the way.

AS PLENTIFUL AS GOLDFISH

Winston currently boasts nine of the top prospects in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline, including infielders Nick Madrigal (No. 4), Gavin Sheets (No. 15) and Laz Rivera (No. 28), outfielders Luis Robert (No. 3), Blake Rutherford (No. 7) and Luis Gonzalez (No. 14), and right-handers Alec Hansen (No. 10), Tyler Johnson (No. 23) and Lincoln Henzman (No. 30).

HUNGRY ENOUGH FOR A PLATE

After sealing up a first-half Southern Division championship, Winston-Salem now has the fourth-best winning percentage in full-season Minor League Baseball with a .603 mark. Here's a look at the top teams:

1. Bowling Green Hot Rods

(Midwest League - A): 82-46 (.641)

2. Lakewood BlueClaws

(South Atlantic League - A): 78-49 (.619)

3. Corpus Christi Hooks

(Texas League - AA): 77-49 (.611)

4. Winston-Salem Dash

(Carolina League - A+): 76-50 (.603)

PAMPHLET-LEVEL STUFF

For the first time this year, the Dash will don commemorative Warthogs jerseys. Winston-Salem will sport a black jersey with "HOGS" in red on the front, which was one of the Warthogs' home jerseys during that era. Before Winston-Salem became the Dash in 2009, the franchise enjoyed a successful 14-season run as the Warthogs from 1995-2008. During the Warthogs era, Winston-Salem posted a 944-1004 (.485) record and claimed the 2003 Mills Cup, the club's most recent Carolina League championship. The Warthogs also supplied many talented players for the Chicago White Sox successful run in the 2000s, which included a World Series title in 2005. Eight Warthogs ended up becoming All-Stars, including Aaron Boone, Gio Gonzalez and Carlos Lee.

THE SKY'S THE LIMIT

Having led the circuit in winning percentage for a majority of the year, the Dash still rank first in the Carolina League in batting average (.273), runs (641), slugging percentage (.416), hits (1147), doubles (239), triples (41) and RBIs (600). On the mound, Winston is fourth in ERA (3.65).

