Winston-Salem Rebrands as "Salsa," Takes on Tourists in Game Three

June 15, 2023







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - As part of the MLB Copa de la Diversion initiative, the Winston-Salem Dash will rebrand as the "Salsa" for Thursday night's game three matchup with the Asheville Tourists.

Propelled by a 4-run seventh inning Wednesday night, the Dash took game two 6-4 and currently lead the series 2-0. With the win, Winston-Salem maintained a 0.5-game lead over the Greenville Drive for first place in the South Atlantic League South.

Game 3 Mound Matchups

22-year-old righty Andrew Dalquist is set to make his 11th start of the year. So far this season, he's compiled a 7.50 ERA, a 1-4 record and 31 strikeouts through 30 innings. Dalquist has been inconsistent for the past few months, but his strikeout numbers are the highest they've been in his career.

The 2019 Chicago White Sox 3rd round draft selection boasts a 9.30 K/9 and a 23.0 K%, both career-high marks. He fanned nine batters in a game back in late April and has displayed some impressive swing-and-miss stuff, but spotty location has been at the root of his unpredictability.

His 6.30 BB/9 and 15.6 BB% are down a tick from his 2022 campaign, but it's caused him some trouble recently. In his last start, June 9 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, Dalquist walked seven batters and gave up 6 runs in three innings. Still, against an Asheville offense that showed signs of struggle in game one, Dalquist has a prime opportunity for a bounce-back performance.

Ryan Gusto, a six-foot-four righty, will be toeing the slab for the Tourists. Like Dalquist, Gusto's season has been rocky. He's pitched to a 7.09 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 10 appearances and also has been marred by location issues.

While he sports an impressive 10.07 K/9, he has totaled a 4.12 BB/9 and a 10.2 BB%. Gusto has alternated between starting and longer relief roles, and in his last appearance, June 9 against the Aberdeen IronBirds, he tossed 3.1 innings of five-hit, 2-run ball and walked three.

His 1.63 WHIP is the highest tally of his career, as is his .289 opposing batting average. The Dash offense has been able to wreak havoc in a hurry this series, and Gusto will have his hands full against some hot bats.

The Hottest Bat in High-A?

One of those bats belongs to Caberea Weaver, arguably the league's most potent player in the last week. He notched a 2-run bomb and an RBI single Wednesday night, and he has a hit in each of his last six games, including three multi-hit efforts.

The 23-year-old has clubbed three homers since June 8, including a grand slam. In that span, he has knocked in 13 runs and batted .272. Weaver was called up to the Dash from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers May 24, and he's been a reliable bat for Winston-Salem ever since.

With a handful of regulars getting a rest in game three, Weaver will be manning center field and batting sixth in the order.

Game 3 Details

Thursday night's Winston-Salem Salsa rebrand is presented by Viva Chicken. Additionally, for the only night this season, fans will have the opportunity to run the bases with their pups as part of Farmina Pet Foods' Pups Run the Bases. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

