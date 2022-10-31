Winston-Salem Native Brett Wiseman to Take over as Play-By-Play Voice

October 31, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







A familiar face is taking the reins as the Voice of the Thunderbirds. Brett Wiseman, who interned with the team for three seasons, is returning to Carolina as the new Play-By-Play voice and Vice President of Media Relations.

"I am so beyond excited to be back in Carolina. This is my home, and there's nowhere else in the world I'd rather be than right here," Wiseman said. "I love this team, and I love these fans, and I'm so excited to share that passion and enthusiasm with them each and every night."

Wiseman takes over for Dillon Clark, who announced he is pursuing another opportunity in professional hockey.

"Dillon set a standard here, and I plan on continuing what he built," said Wiseman. "Dillon's talent and expertise are immeasurable, and I feel confident in being able to carry on the tremendous series of platforms and content he's built, as well as continuing to set the standard of having the finest play-by-play broadcast in the FPHL."

"We could not be more proud or excited to have Brett on board," president of hockey operations Cary Ross said. "Brett's experiences with us previously make him the perfect fit. He knows how the job works, he knows what it takes to succeed, and he knows what our fans expect. We're confident he can deliver that and be an integral part of our organization for years to come."

"Brett loves Carolina, and Carolina is going to love Brett if they don't already," said owner Barry Soskin. "His passion and enthusiasm not just for the team but for the game of hockey are unmatched. Fans are going to love his energy. He showed it here as an intern, and we are confident he will display it and be a consummate professional while proudly representing our team."

Wiseman is a Spring 2020 graduate of Appalachian State University with a Bachelor's in Electronic Media/Broadcasting and a minor in General Business. Wiseman comes from studio work in the world of college sports with Learfield, which included operating collegiate hockey broadcasts for Boston College. Wiseman handled play-by-play duties for select ACCHL tournament games at the Annex from 2019-2021 and filled in for Drew Blevins on two Thunderbirds broadcasts in February of 2020.

Wiseman is a lifelong fan of the game of hockey, and is ready to share that love with fans and players alike.

"I've known this is what I wanted to do since i was in the fifth grade. I remember watching the 2009 Cup final between Pittsburgh and Detroit at that time and being totally mesmerized by the way Doc Emrick was calling the game," said Wiseman. I knew in that moment exactly what I wanted to do. It has been a grind of a journey to get here, but I'm here and I'm ready to share the same passion I've felt my whole life with these amazing fans and players."

