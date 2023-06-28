Winston-Salem Drops Game Two Late, 8-3

ABERDEEN, MD - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds in game two of a six game set, 8-3, Wednesday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in front of 1,529 fans.

Winston-Salem (36-32) gave the ball to Andrew Dalquist who battled across 3.2 innings opposing Aberdeen (36-33) starter Trace Bright. Both starters worked through two scoreless frames before the IronBirds broke the deadlock in the third.

Aberdeen plated two in the third after a RBI double from Ryan Higgins and an RBI single by Max Wagner taking a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, the Dash answered. With a runner in scoring position and two outs, Michael Turner laced a ground-rule double over the wall in left cutting the lead in half. Next batter, Shawn Goosenberg, ripped his second triple on the season plating Turner and tying it at two.

The IronBirds regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth before the Dash notted it back up in the fifth. Jacob Burke singled with one out then swiped second moving into scoring position for Wilfred Veras. The right fielder smacked a single into right bringing home Burke and tying it back up, 3-3.

The bullpens for both sides kept it tied going into the seventh before Aberdeen broke it open. The IronBirds scored five in the seventh, highlighted by a pair of doubles from Creed Williams and Frederick Bencosme taking an 8-3 lead to the eighth.

Winston-Salem put runners on in both the eighth and ninth but could not find a big hit as the IronBirds took game two, 8-3.

Game three between the Dash and IronBirds is slated for Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Ripken Stadium.

