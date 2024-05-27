Winston-Salem Drops Game One to Hickory, 6-4

May 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Hickory Crawdads, 6-4, on Monday night at Truist Stadium in front of 3,023 fans on Memorial Day.

The Winston-Salem (22-24) bats came out quickly in the bottom of the first inning against Hickory (18-28) starter DJ McCartey, plating three runs. Shawn Goosenberg started the scoring with a RBI double. After the double, Chris Lanzilli singled home a run followed by Wes Kath giving the Dash a 3-0 lead on a RBI base knock.

The Crawdads responded immediately in the top of the second. The first five batters for Hickory in the second picked up hits, including three doubles, plating four runs against Dash starter Drew McDaniel taking a 4-3 lead to the bottom of the second.

After the early flurry, both pitching staffs settled down, until the seventh. In the top of the inning, the Crawdads pushed across a run on a throwing error taking a two-run advantage to the seventh inning stretch. Winston-Salem got the run back in the bottom of the frame after a RBI double from Bryce Willits and the two sides went to the eighth in a 5-4 game in favor of the visitors.

In the ninth, the Crawdads got an insurance run and Skylar Hales came in for Hickory looking for the save and set down the Dash in order finishing off a 6-4 win for the Crawdads.

After a day off on Tuesday, Winston-Salem and Hickory meet for game two on Wednesday evening. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

