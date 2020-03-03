Winston-Salem Dash to Unveil New Uniforms on March 7

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash will unveil new uniforms for the 2020 season during the team's annual Winston-Salem Journal National Anthem Tryouts at Hanes Mall on Saturday, March 7.

This will be the first opportunity for media and fans to see the uniforms the Dash will sport throughout the 2020 season. The updated uniforms follow the team's release of a new logo in January. Featuring an intertwined and curved "W" and "S", the new logo reflects Winston-Salem and the team's ties to the Chicago White Sox, the Dash's parent club. Images of the new logo and hats released in January are attached to this message. Fans will have the opportunity to preorder replica jerseys at the event.

National Anthem Tryouts will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the lower level of Hanes Mall, below the food court. The uniform unveiling will begin at 12:00 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

