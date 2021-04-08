Winston-Salem Dash to Give Away 1,000 Dr. Ohl Bobbleheads

April 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - During their opening weekend of the 2021 season the Winston-Salem Dash will give away 1,000 Dr. Christopher Ohl bobbleheads. Dr. Ohl is an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health and has provided an invaluable service to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by giving sound advice in an understandable manner.

The first 500 fans through the main gate at Truist Stadium on Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 will receive a bobblehead. Only one bobblehead can be redeemed per guest. Informative flyers from Wake Forest Baptist Health outlining the best ways to stay healthy during the pandemic will be provided with each bobblehead. Proper social-distancing and CDC recommended safety measures will be followed during the giveaway.

"Dr. Ohl has provided and continues to provide critical information throughout this historic health crisis," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "Our community owes a big thank you to Dr. Ohl and all the frontline health care workers. We thought a bobblehead was a unique and fun way to show our appreciation."

Early season games are currently limited to 50% capacity. Fans interested in reserving a ticket to either of the bobblehead giveaway dates are encouraged to purchase tickets online, in advance. The on-sale date for individual tickets will be announced in the coming days.

The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Rome Braves.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the High-A Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from April 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.