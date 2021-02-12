Winston-Salem Dash Remain as White Sox High-A Affiliate

February 12, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Major League Baseball announced today that the Winston-Salem Dash will remain the Chicago White Sox High-A Affiliate under Major League Baseball's new player development structure. An affiliate of the White Sox since 1997, the Dash has one of baseball's longest-standing relationships with their Major League partner. The White Sox also partner with the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A), Birmingham Barons (Double-A), and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Low-A).

"This is an incredibly exciting day for the Dash," said Team President C.J. Johnson. "We're very proud to be a part of the White Sox system and we are ready to continue to create memories at Truist Stadium."

Major League Baseball will soon release a 2021 Minor League schedule. Once the schedule is released, the Dash will begin contacting season membership holders regarding plans for the upcoming campaign.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: "We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues' tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities. In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field. We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with minor league teams and players."

Going forward, the Dash will have access to MLB's partnerships, tools, technology, and content, which will help the organization enhance Truist Stadium's fan experience, provide more resources, and improve player development. As part of the player development license agreement, all facilities are required to meet Major League Baseball's standards.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the High-A Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.