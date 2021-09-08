Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (September 8)

The Dash take on Bowling Green for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (40-68) vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (75-34)

RHP Kaleb Roper (1-7, 8.03 ERA) vs. RHP Evan McKendry (3-2, 3.69 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #109

DASH BATTLE FOR DRAMATIC WALK-OFF WIN IN OPENER

In a dramatic back-and-forth affair, the Winston-Salem Dash plated three runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn a series-opening 9-8 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

The Dash fell into an early 5-0 hole after spotting the Hot Rods four runs in the second inning, placing Winston-Salem behind the eight ball early. The Dash chipped away at the lead, scoring a run in the second and third courtesy of RBIs from Gunnar Troutwine and Jose Rodriguez. Come the sixth, Harvin Mendoza blasted a two-run homer to draw the Dash within a run. After Bowling Green plated a run in the eighth, Samir Dueñez blasted a two-run homer to knot the game at six.

In the ninth, Bowling Green scored twice to respond, but the Dash were prepared with an answer. After Duke Ellis and Rodriguez singled, Jeremiah Burks blooped a flare into right center to plate a run and halve the deficit. Alex Destino barreled a pitch to left in the following at-bat, tying the game while getting Burks thrown out at home. After a Luis Curbelo groundout, Mendoza snuck a chopper through the infield to drive in Destino, cementing the comeback win for the Dash.

The Dash logged 14 hits in the win, with five players tallying a multi-hit performance. Both Mendoza and Dueñez registered a multi-RBI game, with Mendoza pacing the offense with three driven in.

A TENURED HOT ROD

Starting for the ninth time this season is righty Evan McKendry for Bowling Green. While many players find themselves shifted between levels throughout the year, McKendry has stayed with the Hot Rods in 2021, pitching very well in the process. Through 19 appearances, the native Floridian has amassed a 3.69 ERA in 53.2 innings, striking out 52.

Despite pitching as a starter, the former ninth-round p[ick from Miami (FL) has pitched as a back-end reliever this season, converting all three of his save chances. Known for his plus changeup, McKendry can wipe out batters with his change and fastball combo, leading scouts to believe he can operate where the Rays organization decides to utilize him.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN

After completing their six-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the Dash will complete their season with six games against the Asheville Tourists. While neither the Dash or Tourists can make the playoffs, the Dash will fight to try and overtake the Hickory Crawdads and Tourists in the final standings.

POPEYE POPS OFF II

Since his promotion on August 10, Jose Rodriguez has become on of the most consistent performers for the Dash. During the month of September, Rodriguez has settled in as the leadoff everyday shortstop for Winston-Salem while producing at the plate. Through seven games, Rodriguez has slashed .429/.448/.607 with four extra-base hits and two stolen bases, driving in four runs as well. Known for his great bat speed and defensive range, Rodriguez continues to propel the Dash offense while buoying the defense.

GUNNAR STAYS HOT

During his nine-game hitting streak, Gunnar Troutwine has been a consistent force at the plate for the Dash. In the month of September, Troutwine has accrued an OPS of over 1.400, logging multi-hit games in three straight contests.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash entrust Jesus Valles with the start come Thursday. Valles, who made his Dash debut against Rome on September 3, allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings, striking out one. Valles spent the majority of the season with Low-A Kannapolis, registering a 3-4 record and 5.12 ERA.

On the bump for Bowling Green is the southpaw Ian Seymour, a former second round pick from Virginia Tech in 2020. Seymour began the season in Low-A Charleston, amassing a 2-0 record and 2.55 ERA in the Low-A ranks. In two starts with the Hot Rods, Seymour carries a 1-0 record and 1.80 ERA with 19 strikeouts.

