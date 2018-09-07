Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (September 7 vs. Buies Creek, GM 3 of SDCS)

Looking to stave off elimination, the Dash square off against the Buies Creek Astros in Game 3 of the Southern Division Championship Series at BB&T Ballpark on Friday. The Astros lead the best-of-five series two games to none. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (0-2, 84-54) vs. Buies Creek Astros (2-0, 80-57)

LHP Kyle Kubat (6-3, 3.55 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Ivey (3-3, 2.69 ERA)*

Game 3 of the Southern Division Championship Series (Astros lead 2-0 in best-of-five series)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

*Numbers are from the regular season in the Carolina League.

DASH OFFENSE SILENCED IN GAME 2

Winston-Salem mustered just one run on four hits against Buies Creek on Thursday, falling 3-1 at Jim Perry Stadium in Game 2 of the Southern Division Championship Series. Buies Creek now leads 2-0 in the best-of-five series. The Dash plated a run in the fourth when Luis Gonzalez smacked a leadoff triple and scored on an RBI groundout from Nick Madrigal. However, the Astros tied the game in the fourth on an RBI double from Seth Beer. In the sixth, Buies Creek jumped ahead on a two-run homer from Corey Julks against Hunter Schryver. Jose Hernandez earned the win by tossing 7.1 innings of one-run ball.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE

Despite trailing 2-0 in the SDCS, the Dash are back at home where they have thrived in 2018. By going 45-23 (.661) at BB&T Ballpark this year, Winston-Salem was tied for fourth-best in Minor League Baseball in home winning percentage, trailing only Low-A Bowling Green (Tampa Bay), Double-A Biloxi (Milwaukee) and Double-A Corpus Christi (Houston). Against the Astros, the Dash were 7-4 in home games played at BB&T Ballpark, with two of those wins coming in walk-off fashion.

RECAPPING THE SEASON

In the 2018 regular season, the Dash won both halves for the first time since 2012 and the fourth time in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash finished 41-29 in the first half and 43-25 in the second half. Winston's 84-54 overall record was good for the best mark in the Carolina League this season and the fourth-best record in all of MiLB.

SLOTTING SECOND IN DASH HISTORY

While the Dash did not best the 2012 team in overall wins (87), the 2018 Winston-Salem Dash are now the second-best team in the Dash era (2009-present) with 84 wins, overtaking the 2010 team, which went 81-58 overall under manager Joe McEwing. While the Dash have played in the Mills Cup Championship Series twice, this year's club will try to be the first to claim a Carolina League title.

A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE

2018 marks the fifth time in the Dash era (2009-present) that the club has made the playoffs. The franchise has not claimed a Carolina League title since their moniker was the Warthogs in 2003. Here's how the team has fared in each of its last four trips to the playoffs:

2009 (73-65 record; first & second-half titles): Lost 0-3 vs. Salem in the SDCS

2010 (81-58 record; first & second-half titles): Won 3-0 vs. Kinston in SDCS & Lost 3-1 vs. Potomac in MCCS

2012 (87-51-1 record; first & second-half titles): Won 2-1 vs. Myrtle Beach is SDCS & Lost 3-1 vs. Lynchburg in MCCS

2015 (75-63 record; second-half title): Lost 2-1 vs. Myrtle Beach in SDCS

BALLOTS FOR BLAKE

Rutherford made a strong case to be named Carolina League MVP. The 21-year-old helped lead the best offense in the league with 131 hits (2nd), 76 RBIs (2nd) and a .293 average (T-4th). A first-round pick by the New York Yankees in 2016, Rutherford was traded to the White Sox in 2017 along with Tyler Clippard, Ian Clarkin and Tito Polo in exchange for David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle.

GAME 3 START FOR KUBAT

In an elimination game, left-hander Kyle Kubat gets the ball in Game 3. After primarily working as a reliever into mid-July with Winston-Salem, the southpaw was placed into the starting rotation. In nine starts with the Dash, Kubat is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA. Over his first five starts, the former Nebraska Cornhusker went 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA. However, over his last four outings, Kubat went 0-2 with a 10.06 ERA. A four-year starter at Nebraska, Kubat was among the top 10 all-time in Cornhuskers history in innings pitched and starts.

DASH DOTS

Friday marks the first home playoff game for Winston-Salem since September 9, 2015, when the Dash beat Myrtle 4-2 in Game 1 of the SDCS.

