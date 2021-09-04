Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (September 4)

The Dash take on Rome for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (38-63) vs. ROME BRAVES (46-55)

RHP Karan Patel (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. LHP Jack McSteen (1-3, 4.34 ERA)

6:00 p.m. - State Mutual Stadium (Rome, GA)

Game #106

DASH FALTER LATE IN EIGHT; DROP GAME FOUR TO ROME

Clinging to a 3-2 lead in the eighth, the Winston-Salem Dash bullpen allowed four runs to the Rome Braves en route to their third consecutive loss 6-3.

Winston-Salem scored all three of their runs in the third, with Gunnar Troutwine swatting the first Dash homer of the series into right center to knot the game at a run apiece. Jose Rodriguez kept the offense going in the frame, blasting an RBI double to score the Dash's second run in Caberea Weaver. After the two-bagger, Rodriguez came scored on a throwing error to give Winston-Salem a 3-1 lead.

The Dash continued their strong play until the eighth, when reliever Ty Madrigal allowed four runs to give Rome a 6-3 lead. Braves reliever Justin Yeager closed out Winston-Salem in the ninth and guaranteed a series split for Rome.

Jesus Valles logged an impressive start for the Dash Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings, scattering four hits and striking out one.

A MID-SEASON SIGNEE GETS HIS CRACK AT THE DASH

After signing with the Braves on May 8, Jake McSteen is slated for his 16th appearance and 10th start with Rome. The southpaw has been a steadying presence for the Braves this year - turning in four dominant starts with Low-A Augusta, (3-0, 1.59 ERA) to receive a speedy promotion to the High-A ranks.

After a July 10 promotion, the former Nebraska Cornhusker has been utilized as both a starter and reliever with Rome, tallying a 1.59 ERA as a starter and 3.09 ERA as a reliever this year. In each role, the left-hander has racked up strikeouts and limited walks, fanning 54 with Rome this year while walking just 17.

While the command has proven to be solid, McSteen has shown continued durability by pitching deep into games. In nine starts this year between Low and High-A, the Great Falls, Virginia native has pitched five or more innings, tossing seven frames on two occasions in his first professional season.

ONE LAST TIME

The Dash hit the road for the final time in 2021 when they do battle with the Rome Braves. Coming into the series, Winston-Salem holds a 20-33 record away from Truist Stadium. The Dash have never played Rome at State Mutual Stadium however, with the two sides playing only in the Camel City from May 4-9. At the conclusion of the series, the Dash will return home to face the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Asheville Tourists for the two final series of the year.

A YELLOW JACKET AND A BRAVE IN '21

The reigning High-A East Player of the Week, Luke Waddell, figures to be a staple in the lineup for Rome. Drafted in the fifth-round from Georgia Tech in this year's MLB Draft, Waddell batted .545 with six homeruns, 10 RBIs, and eight runs scored in six games against the league-leading Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Loveland, OH native has just 19 MiLB games under his belt but is helping carry the offensive load, tallying a slash line of .313/.375/.609.

GUNNAR THE HITTER

Despite playing on an every-other-day basis with fellow catcher Evan Skoug, Gunnar Troutwine notched his seventh straight game with a hit in Friday's loss, eclipsing his prior career-high set in 2018. The former ninth-round pick from Wichita State fashioned two base hits in the contest, including a solo homer to give the Dash their first run of the game.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

In a rematch of the series opener, the Dash dispatch Dan Metzdorf to the firing line for the series finale. The lefty is coming off his first career quality start after allowing two earned runs in six innings while striking out five in a 3-2 Dash win.

Rome sends righty Tanner Gordon to the mound for the former sixth-rounder's second start of the series. Gordon turned in a six inning performance of his own, allowing three runs and seven hits while tallying four strikeouts. Sunday will be the final road game of the season for the Winston-Salem Dash.

