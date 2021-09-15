Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (September 15)

The Dash take on Asheville for the second game in a six-game set today. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (41-73) vs. Asheville Tourists (51-60)

RHP Kaleb Roper (1-8, 7.80 ERA) vs. LHP Julio Robaina (2-2, 4.61 ERA)

11:00 a.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #115

DASH SHUTOUT IN GAME ONE

The Winston-Salem Dash were shutout Tuesday 8-0 at the hands of the Asheville Tourists, logging five hits in the opening game of a six-game series.

Asheville broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning, grabbing a 6-0 edge after plating a run in the fourth. The Tourists nabbed a pair of runs in the eighth, giving way to the bullpen to close out the victory and cement an early-series advantage.

Despite mustering just five hits, Brandon Bossard logged his second two-hit game with the Dash this season while Alex Destino reached base three times with a hit and a pair of walks. McKinley Moore tossed a scoreless frame from the bullpen, working out of a bases loaded jam.

ROBAINA GOES FOR ASHEVILLE

On the mound for the sixth time with the Asheville Tourists is southpaw Julio Robaina. After solid results with Low-A Fayetteville (4-1, 3.63 ERA, 46 Ks in 44.2 IP), the lefty was promoted to High-A Asheville, where he continues to rack up strikeouts (36 in 27.1 IP).

The left-hander throws a fastball, change, and plus curveball while working with sturdy command to confuse batters. While scouting reports see his curveball as his best pitch, Fangraphs believes that his command and pitch location will one day be his best tool, pinpointing the zone with his three-pitch arsenal. Whether used as a starter or reliever, the lefty has been successful with improving his command this year, pitching to a 1.02 ERA when ahead in the count.

POPEYE BIDS ADIEU

Before the start of Tuesday's game, the White Sox promoted Jose Rodriguez to Double-A Birmingham. Rodriguez, who is ranked as a top ten prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by MLB Pipeline, has shot through the minor leagues in his age-20 season, playing for the Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, High-A Dash, and Double-A Barons in 2021. In 29 games with Winston-Salem, Rodriguez slashed .361/.381/.538 with five homers and 19 RBIs, striking out just 13 times in 119 at-bats.

SEEING 20-20

With a solo homerun by Alex Destino in last Friday's contest, both Destino and Luis Curbelo have logged 20 or more homers in the pinstripes this season. Curbelo and Destino become the second pair of teammates to sock 20 or more homers in a season, joining Ian Gac and Andy Wilkins - who mashed 33 and 23 homeruns, respectively - in 2011.

The Dash have amassed five other 20 homer seasons in their history, with Destino and Curbelo becoming the sixth and seventh sluggers to reach the 20 homer threshold in a single campaign.

A LOOK AHEAD...WAY AHEAD

With the 2021 season winding down, the Winston-Salem Dash announced their schedule for the 2022 season. While the six-game sets are back for another season, the Dash will open the 2022 campaign with a three-game series against the Hickory Crawdads on April 8. After the Crawdads visit Truist Stadium, the Dash renew their intrastate rivalry with the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the Camel City, marking the first of four series between the now-familiar foes.

The final four series of the year will all be held in the state of North Carolina, with road trips to Hickory and Greensboro on the docket as well as home series against the Asheville Tourists and Brooklyn Cyclones. Winston-Salem will play the Cyclones (Mets) and Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles) for the first time in franchise history in 2022.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Toeing the bump on Thursday is the righty Karan Patel, who is slated for his fourth start with Winston-Salem. Through 11.1 innings, the former UTSA Roadrunner has punched out 17, walking just four.

Asheville turns to Alfredi Jimenez for the start in Wednesday's contest. A right-hander from Bani, Dominican Republic, Jimenez has spent time between Low-A Fayetteville and High-A Asheville this year, striking out 92 in 89.1 innings between both levels.

