Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (September 11)

The Dash take on Bowling Green for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (41-70) vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (77-35)

RHP Kevin Folman (0-2, 7.31 ERA) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (2-0, 2.20 ERA)

6:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #112

RALLY FALLS SHORT IN GAME FOUR LOSS

The Winston-Salem Dash dropped the fourth game of the series to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-3, leaving runners on the corners in the bottom of the ninth in a narrow loss.

The Dash kept pace with the Hot Rod offense throughout the game, answering Bowling Green runs in the first and third before trailing 3-2 after five innings of play. Come the seventh, Winston-Salem locked the game at three without the benefit of a hit, scoring Jose Rodriguez after he infielder reached on an error, stole two bases and came home on a passed ball.

Bowling Green answered quickly, plating a run via a sacrifice fly from Erik Ostberg to grab the lead once more. The Dash had two chances to knot the game after Jeremiah Burks and Rodriguez singled to put runners on the corners with one out. Despite the opportunity, the Dash lined and grounded out to end the game, giving Bowling Green a two-game split through the first four games of the series.

Alex Destino blasted his 20th homerun of the season in the game, becoming the second Dash player to reach the 20 homer threshold in 2021, joining Luis Curbelo. Elsewhere, Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the defeat.

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

For the fifth straight season, the Bowling Green Hot Rods clinched a postseason berth. With their game one victory, the Hot Rods notched their 76th win of the season and a playoff appearance, where they will either play the Hudson Valley Renegades or the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

As for their opponent, Greensboro's magic number to clinch the second playoff spot is four. While the Grasshoppers can clinch with a combination of four Greensboro wins or Renegades losses, the 'Hoppers can still chase the top seed in the High-A East playoffs, trailing Bowling Green by five games with nine games remaining.

Bowling Green and Greensboro have squared off 12 times this year, with the Hot Rods winning eight of 12.

SEEING 20-20

With a solo homerun by Alex Destino in Friday's game, both Destino and Luis Curbelo have logged 20 or more homers in the pinstripes this season. Curbelo and Destino become the second pair of teammates to sock 20 or more homers in a season, joining Ian Gac and Andy Wilkins - who mashed 33 and 23 homeruns, respectively - in 2011.

The Dash have amassed five other 20 homer seasons in their history, with Destino and Curbelo becoming the sixth and seventh sluggers to reach the 20 homer threshold in a single campaign.

DOUBLE DOUBLE

Riding a 10-game hitting streak, Jose Rodriguez continues to be a consistent force in the leadoff spot for the Dash. Not only has Rodriguez flashed his bat and glove, but Rodriguez has continued to defy conventional odds against right-handed pitching. In 83 at-bats against righties with Winston-Salem, Rodriguez is slashing .361/.389/.470, topping the team in each category. Armed with terrific bat speed and quickness, Rodriguez has driven in 14 while blasting two homers against right-handed pitching, bringing his projectable traits from Kannapolis to Winston-Salem.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem entrusts Dan Metzdorf with the start in the series finale Sunday. The former Boston College Eagle is slated for his second start of the series, firing five innings of five-run ball in the Dash's 9-8 comeback win in the series opener. Sunday marks the third time this season Metzdorf has faced the Hot Rods.

Going for the second time in the series is southpaw John Doxakis. The former second-round pick hurled five innings while allowing two runs and punching out seven in Tuesday's opener, not factoring into the decision. Like Metzdorf, Sunday marks the third time Doxakis will face his opposition in 2021.

