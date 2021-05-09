Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 9 vs. Rome)

May 9, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash host the Rome Braves for the final of six consecutive games. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m..

GAME #6

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (1-4) vs. Rome Braves (4-1)

RHP Davis Martin (0-1, 22.50 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Elder (0-0, 9.64 ERA)

2:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

THE SEQUEL IS ALWAYS BETTER

In a rematch of Opening Day, Davis Martin and Bryce Elder toe the rubber for their second time in the opening series of the season. Both pitchers look to build off uneven first starts.

For the Dash, Martin cruised through two innings before hitting a major snag in the third frame. Martin fanned four of the six batters he faced, but was tagged for five runs after failing to record an out in the third inning.

Bryce Elder fared slightly better for Rome, still allowing five earned runs, but over a span of 4.2 innings. Elder threw 79 pitches, striking out six in his professional debut.

THE SEQUEL IS NEVER BETTER

As statistics will show, the second (or third) time through the order for a starter allows for hitters to make adjustments, meaning they almost always have a higher batting average the next time through the order. Such was the case for the Dash and Braves on Opening Night. After Martin cruised through two innings working mostly fastball, Rome caught up to his heater, chasing him after five earned. Elder was much of the same, allowing no runs his first time through the lineup, then two runs the second time, and ultimately three runs the final time through.

THE BRYCE ELDER DOSSIER

With the Dash having seen Elder one time before, they know more of what to expect from the right-hander. Elder, the former fifth-round pick and teammate of Duke Ellis, struggled with his command, walking four batters. The Dash made solid contact otherwise, reeling off seven hits off the former Longhorn.

On the flip side, Elder was making his professional debut on Opening Day, and will look to pick his spots better in a pressure packed situation. Both sides see room for improvement and look to end the first series of 2021 on a high note.

IT'S THE LITTLE THINGS

Leaving men on base is a problem that has plagued the Dash this season. In their win Friday, the Dash left 11 men on base, tied for their most of the season. In their loss Saturday, they left nine more. Hitting with runners in scoring position has not been kind to the Dash either - hitting just .191 in the first five games, compared to .321 for Rome. The Dash have left 47 men on in 5 games, good for fifth most in High-A as well as an average of nearly ten batters left on each game. While the offense ranks fifth in total hits, driving in runs is the only thing holding back the Dash from becoming a full-fledged offensive force.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT!

The biggest change made to the game this year in High-A was the addition of the "step off rule". Only in place at the High-A level, each pitcher must disengage the rubber before throwing to a base or trying to pick off a runner. If a pitcher does not disengage the rubber and throws to first, they will be charged with a balk. The rule figures to create an increase in overall offense and stolen base opportunities.

Despite the implementation of the rule, Dash reliever Dilmer Mejia picked off Andrew Mortiz at first base on Thursday's game, representing the first Dash successful pickoff of the season.

A GLANCE AHEAD

The Dash make their first trip away from Truist Stadium Tuesday, as they venture to Hickory to take on the Crawdads. The Crawdads, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, come in at 3-2 with the final game of the six-game series against Greensboro coming today. The Crawdads play their next 12 games at home starting with the Dash, and are buoyed by the strong play of Blaine Crim, who is 8-18 with 3 homers, 6 RBIs, and 4 BBs.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.