Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 23)

The Dash take on Jersey Shore for the final game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (8-9) vs. JERSEY SHORE BLUECLAWS (8-9)

RHP Johan Dominguez (0-2, 4.15) vs. RHP Jonathan Hughes (2-0, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

1:05 p.m. - FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood, NJ)

Game #18

GAME 5: A BACK-AND-FORTH AFFAIR

Heading into the seventh inning Saturday, the Dash were staring down the barrel of being no-hit one day after they carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Instead, OF Luis Mieses blasted a two-run homer for the first Dash hit of the game, giving Winston-Salem a 2-0 edge.

Jersey Shore fought back, scoring a run in the seventh and eighth on a pair of solo homers, sending the game to extras. In the 10th, the Dash could not score their leadoff baserunner, allowing Jersey Shore to hit a walk-off single and clinch the series victory after loading the bases.

Despite the loss, the Dash were given four shutout frames from LHP Taylor Varnell. The southpaw has not given up a run in 12 innings this season, striking out 18.

JONATHAN HUGHES: THE WINDING ROAD

RHP Jonathan Hughes joined the Phillies organization this offseason after a long road to the minor leagues.

Hughes was seen as a top-shelf prospect at Flowery Branch (GA) High School, drawing the eyes of nearly every professional team. Hughes was selected in the second round by Baltimore in the 2015 MLB Draft, but elected not to sign, honoring his commitment to Georgia Tech instead.

Hughes tapped into some of the tantalizing potential as a freshman, posting a 2.45 ERA as one of the weekend starters for the Yellow Jackets, before his season was cut short due to an elbow injury. While most assumed Tommy John surgery was in the works, Hughes had a different ailment.

Extensive testing showed that Hughes' UCL was intact, but his growth plate in his elbow had not closed, causing discomfort and requiring surgery to correct the issue. After inserting six half-inch screws into the growth plate, the former second rounder was forced to rehab. Hughes never regained his full form, pitching to an ERA north of 5.00 in his final two full seasons.

While the righty went undrafted, he still boasts an impressive pedigree and a mid-90s fastball that carries good movement.

THAT'S STOTT, NOT SCOTT

The Phillies first-round selection in 2019 (14th overall), INF Bryson Stott opens the season as Philadelphia's third ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The shortstop was a three-year starter at UNLV, posting an OPS of nearly 1.000 his final season in Las Vegas, boosting his draft stock immensely in the process. He boasts defensive versatility and a patient approach at the plate, walking more than he struck out in college.

That approach has paid dividends at the High-A level. While his average sits at .235, Stott carries an OPS of .988, ranking in the top 15 of both slugging and OBP. The Las Vegas native slugged three homers in the opening two series, mixing in 19 walks to reach base in 15 of the 16 games he's played.

The former Rebel is a left-handed hitter who has put on muscle in an effort to improve his power tool, with many believing he can become a regular at the MLB level. Stott showed his skills and ability in the series opener, slugging a two-run homer among his two hits, giving the BlueClaws the victory.

A LOOK FORWARD

For the first time since May 9, the Dash return to Truist Stadium. In their only home series of the season, the Dash lost four of six to the Rome Braves, who sit in sole possession of second place. Depending on the result of Sunday's game, the Dash will finish the road trip either 7-5 or 6-6.

Awaiting the Dash is a familiar foe, and one the Dash may not mind seeing again. Hickory comes to Winston-Salem for six consecutive contests beginning Tuesday, with the Dash taking five of six at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory just last week. It marks the second of four series played between the two teams.

