Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 20)

May 20, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Jersey Shore for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (7-7) vs. JERSEY SHORE BLUECLAWS (6-8)

RHP Isaiah Carranza (1-1, 1.13 ERA) vs. RHP Dominic Pipkin (0-0, 0-0, 7.50 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood, NJ)

Game #15

L.P. FRANS STADIUM PROVES KIND; FIRSTENERGY PARK DOES NOT

Wednesday proved to be an unwelcome repeat of Tuesday's game, as the Dash logged two total hits in their 4-1 loss to Jersey Shore. The Dash showed greater plate discipline, walking four times and getting six men on base.

RHP Isaiah Carranza makes his third start in his professional career Thursday, looking to build upon a sparkling outing against Hickory on May 14. In his second ever start, Carranza allowed one hit and two walks in five shutout frames, picking up the win in the Dash's 8-4 win at L.P. Frans Stadium.

THE DOMINIC PIPKIN REPORT

A 9th-round selection in 2018 from Pinole Valley (CA) High School, RHP Dominic Pipkin earns the start today as part of a "piggyback" rotation for Jersey Shore RHP Jack Perkins was slated to start but will now be the second reliever used in Thursday's game. Pipkin is starting for the first time this season while making his fourth total appearance.

Despite this being the first start of the year for the righty, Pipkin is no stranger to starting. Pipkin started 20 games prior to 2021 between the GCL Phillies and Class-A Lakewood, carrying a 5.60 ERA in two full MiLB seasons. The fastball is the top pitch for Pipkin, who also mixes in a slider, curveball, and changeup to keep hitters on their toes. While not overpowering in pitch speed, it's the command and accuracy that get the job done for the former high-school signee.

WHAT IS "PIGGYBACKING"?

While not commonplace at the MLB level, "piggybacking" is employed more in the minors. Essentially, once a starter throws a predetermined number of pitches or innings (typically shorter than that of a typical starter), a reliever is brought in with the goal of replicating that same workload with similar (or better) results.

The logic behind the maneuver is hitters will produce more favorable outcomes the more a see a pitcher,

hitter sees a pitcher, meaning that if you cycle pitchers more often, you can reduce workloads while earning better results.

For Jersey Shore, the idea has worked through two games against the Dash. Winston-Salem mustered only three hits through two games, scoring a single run.

THAT'S STOTT, NOT SCOTT

The Phillies first-round selection in 2019 (14th overall), INF Bryson Stott opens the season as Philadelphia's third ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The shortstop was a three-year starter at UNLV, posting an OPS of nearly 1.000 his final season in Las Vegas, boosting his draft stock immensely in the process. He boasts defensive versatility and a patient approach at the plate, walking more than he struck out in college.

That approach has paid dividends at the High-A level. While his average sits at .235, Stott carries an OPS of .988, ranking in the top 15 of both slugging and OBP. The Las Vegas native slugged three homers in the opening two series, mixing in 14 walks to reach base in 12 of the 13 games he's played.

The former Rebel is a left-handed hitter who has put on muscle in an effort to improve his power tool, with many believing he can become a regular at the MLB level. Stott showed his skills and ability in the series opener, slugging a two-run homer among his two hits, giving the BlueClaws the victory.

A LOOK FORWARD

RHP Davis Martin takes the mound Friday for the fourth time this year, looking to continue building positive momentum against the BlueClaws. Each start has been better than the last for the former 14th rounder, firing five one-run innings in his most recent start against Hickory, fanning seven.

For the BlueClaws, their piggybacking continues with RHP Tyler McKay starting things off in the fourth game of the series. McKay, a 16th round selection in 2018, pitched three times this year with one prior start, compiling a 6.75 ERA and 1-1 record in eight innings pitched.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.