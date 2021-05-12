Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 12 vs. Hickory)

The Dash travel to Hickory for the second game of a six-game series. They search for their third straight win, and fourth in their last five. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m..

GAME #8

Winston-Salem Dash (3-4) vs. HICKORY CRAWDADS (3-4)

RHP Johan Dominguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC)

BOMBS AWAY!

The Dash set the Hickory skies ablaze Tuesday, blasting three homeruns to power the offense to a 7-6 come-from-behind win. The scoring began on a two-run shot by Luis Mieses to give Winston-Salem a 2-0 edge, before Alex Destino and Lenyn Sosa got in on the action. The teammate went back-to-back in the seventh, giving the Dash a lead they would never relinquish.

The three homers were the most by a Dash team in a single game this year and proved to be the difference makers in a one-run win. In total, seven different Dash players tallied a hit, and eight hitters reached base safely. Perhaps even more importantly, the Dash only left four men on base, their lowest total of the season by four.

AN IN-DEPTH LOOK: COLE RAGANS

On the mound for the 2nd time in 2021, the lefty Cole Ragans earns the nod in the second game of a six-game series. A first-round pick in 2016, Ragans was selected out of North Florida Christian HS with the 30th overall pick. While many graded the prep star as a first-round talent, other teams felt he would not forgo his commitment to Florida State. The Rangers selected him, and he signed on with the club for two million dollars.

Immediately, the lefty rose through the prospect rankings, reaching as high as fifth in the Rangers organization. However, the injury bug bit Ragans hard. Forced to undergo Tommy Joh surgery in both 2018 and 2019, Ragans saw his prospect ranking slip, but battled back to earn a spot with Hickory this year. Prior to this season, the last time Ragans pitched professionally was August 30th, 2017.

Armed with a fastball that ranges from 90-93 and a plus changeup, Ragans is back and working for what every minor-leaguer strives for - a trip to the majors. Many within the Rangers organization believe Ragans can still be a frontline starter. Now, it becomes seeing the results on the field.

STILL HOT, RED HOT: BLAINE CRIM

Surely highlighted on the scouting report, Blaine Crim continued knocking balls into orbit Tuesday, hitting a solo homerun while racking up two hits in the 7-6 Dash win. Crim ranks second in the High-A East in slugging (.885), first in OPS (1.351), first in homers (4), as well as first in total bases (23). With a pair of hits, the Crawdads cleanup hitter reached base for the sixth time in seven games.

His importance can't be overstated, either. No other player on the Crawdads ranks in the top 30 in those respective categories, showing the offensive burden that Crim shoulders on a nightly basis.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT!

The biggest change made to the game this year in High-A was the addition of the "step off rule". Only in place at the High-A level, each pitcher must disengage the rubber before throwing to a base or trying to pick off a runner. If a pitcher does not disengage the rubber and throws to first, they will be charged with a balk. The rule figures to create an increase in overall offense and stolen base opportunities.

Despite the implementation of the rule, Dash reliever Dilmer Mejia picked off Andrew Mortiz at first base on Thursday's game, representing the first Dash successful pickoff of the season. Wilber Perez successfully executed the move for the Dash against Hickory, picking off the second runner of the season for Winston-Salem.

A GLANCE AHEAD

Ryan Newman and the Dash send RHP Jason Bilous to the mound for the second time this season. The swing-and-miss stuff was on full display for Bilous, fanning a season-high eight hitters for the Dash in his first start against Rome. Facing off against the former Chanticleer, southpaw Cody Bradford gets the nod for the 'Dads. The Dash will look to hang a crooked number against the Hickory starter - who allowed five earned runs in 2.1 innings, striking out four in his first 2021 outing.

