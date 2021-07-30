Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 30)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (30-45) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (46-29)

LHP Dan Metzdorf (3-2, 5.70 ERA) vs. RHP J.C. Flowers (4-1, 3.08 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - First National Bank Field (Greensboro, NC)

Game #76

DESTINO SETS FRANCHISE RECORD; DASH FALTER LATE

Dash outfielder Alex Destino cracked three homeruns in a 9-8 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers Thursday, becoming the first Winston-Salem player to log a three-homer game since John Shelby III in 2008.

The three-homerun outburst by Destino was the first by a player in Dash franchise history after Shelby III hit three homers on May 3, 2008 with the Winston-Salem Warthogs. Destino amassed four RBIs and four hits in the loss, accounting for half of the Dash's offense singlehandedly.

Despite the offensive heroics, the Dash bullpen yielded five-runs in the eighth, allowing Greensboro to tie the game at seven entering the ninth frame. In the top of the ninth, Destino blasted his record-setting third homer to give Winston-Salem a pivotal one-run advantage. The 'Hoppers battled back in the home half, walking the game off thanks to a two-run homer from Chase Murray, solidifying the Greensboro win.

Johan Dominguez fired five shutout innings in the loss, fanning seven in a terrific outing. Lenyn Sosa, Yoelqui Cespedes, and Evan Skoug all blasted homers in the loss to help pace the offense.

J.C. FLOWERS VS. THE DASH III

A former Florida State Seminole, Flowers makes his ninth start and 14th appearance of the season Sunday. A fourth-round selection in 2019, Flowers played both ways in Tallahassee, hitting .266 with 13 homers while maintaining a 1.69 ERA in 26.2 innings on the mound, racking up 13 saves.

Originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 out of Trinity Christian (FL) Academy, Flowers honored his commitment to the 'Noles and turned in three outstanding seasons, highlighted by earning the save in manager Mike Martin's 2000th career win.

While some scouts believed Flowers could play in the outfield at a high level in the minors or pros, the Pirates drafted the righty as a pitcher due to his impressive fastball and work ethic. Flowers figures to work as either a starter or reliever in the future and has a chance to anchor a rotation or bullpen at the higher levels.

SCOUTING THE 'HOPPERS

Greensboro is one of the best offensive teams in the High-A East, ranking in the top five in homeruns, walks, and slugging. The Grasshoppers lineup wields four batters who have blasted 10 or more homeruns this year, while three 'Hoppers hitters have logged 40+ RBIs.

The final area that Greensboro dominates is on the base paths - with stolen bases. The Grasshoppers come into the series leading the High-A East in stolen bases with 109, good for a comfortable lead of 15 bases over second place Hudson Valley. Led by Lolo Sanchez (20 SBs), Greensboro has terrorized opponents with their running game this year, setting the table for a top-five statistical offense.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

Heading into their series with Greensboro, the Dash have several players ranking highly on the High-A East leaderboards. Luis Curbelo ranks sixth in homers with 15, while the power-hitting third baseman clocks in at eighth in RBIs (44) and second in doubles (17).

Elsewhere, Duke Ellis ranks third in the High-A East in stolen bases (23), while Lenyn Sosa holds second place in the league in hits (81) while amassing the longest hitting streak by any player during the 2021 season (17 games).

On the pitching side, Davis Martin leads the league in starts (15) and is tied for eighth in strikeouts (71), while Caleb Freeman clocks in at sixth in the league in saves (6).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

With probable starter Bailey Horn traded to the Chicago Cubs for big-leaguer Ryan Tepera, the Dash will announce their starter at the conclusion of Friday's contest against the Grasshoppers.

Greensboro sends Tahnaj Thomas to the mound on Saturday. Thomas, who was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Indians in 2018, has allowed 3 runs (1 earned) over two starts spanning 6.1 innings against Winston-Salem this year.

