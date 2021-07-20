Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 20)

The Dash take on Jersey Shore for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (26-40) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (29-37)

LHP Bailey Horn (1-1, 21.60 ERA) vs. RHP Jonathan Hughes (3-3, 4.50 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #67

DASH LOOK TO SNAP LONGEST LOSING STREAK OF SEASON

After being swept for the first time this year, the Winston-Salem Dash return home to face the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the second time in franchise history. The two teams faced off once at FirstEnergy Park in New Jersey from May 18 to May 23, with the BlueClaws winning four of six.

Winston-Salem was handed their first series sweep of 2021in the prior series by Bowling Green, placing the Dash in sole possession of seventh place for the first time this year. Winston-Salem sits just three games back of fifth-place Asheville, setting the Dash up for an upward shift in the standings with a winning series against Jersey Shore.

JONATHAN HUGHES: THE WINDING ROAD

Jonathan Hughes joined the Phillies organization this offseason after a long road to the minor leagues. Hughes was seen as a top-flight prospect at Flowery Branch (GA) High School, drawing the eyes of nearly every professional team. Hughes was selected in the second round by Baltimore in the 2015 MLB Draft, but elected not to sign, honoring his commitment to Georgia Tech instead.

Hughes tapped into some of the tantalizing potential as a freshman, posting a 2.45 ERA as one of the weekend starters for the Yellow Jackets, before his season was cut short due to an elbow injury. While most assumed Tommy John surgery was in the works, Hughes had a different ailment.

Extensive testing showed that the righty's UCL was intact, but his growth plate in his elbow had not closed, causing discomfort and requiring surgery to correct the issue. After inserting six half-inch screws into the growth plate, the former second rounder was forced to rehab. Hughes never regained his full form, pitching to an ERA north of 5.00 in his final two full seasons.

While the righty went undrafted, he still boasts an impressive pedigree and a mid-90s fastball that carries good movement.

WHAT IS "PIGGYBACKING"?

Jersey Shore is one several teams throughout the minor leagues to employ the "piggybacking" system. While not commonplace at the MLB level, "piggybacking" is employed in the minors to reduce pitching workloads and better matchups in favor of the pitcher. Essentially, once a starter throws a predetermined number of pitches or innings (typically shorter than that of a typical starter), a reliever is brought in with the goal of replicating or surpassing the results from the prior pitcher.

The logic behind the maneuver is hitters will produce more favorable outcomes the more a see a pitcher, meaning that if you cycle pitchers more often, you can reduce workloads while earning better results.

TAKING A LOOK AT THE BLUECLAWS

Statistically speaking, Jersey Shore profiles as a pitching dominant team that has struggled to hit the ball at times. The BlueClaws pitching staff ranks fifth in ERA (3.99) in the High-A East, while ranking fifth in walks (5th), third in homeruns allowed (56), and first in save percentage (83.3%). Additionally, Jersey Shore holds hitters to a .232 batting average, good for the fifth best in the High-A East.

Offensively, Jersey Shore has struggled to produce this year. The BlueClaws rank last in the High-A East in batting average (.203), on-base percentage (.295), and slugging percentage (.331). Jersey Shore also ranks last in doubles (75) and hits (414), while ranking 11th in homers (54).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash turn to Kaleb Roper for the second game of six against Jersey Shore. The righty from Tulane was hit hard in his most recent start against Bowling Green, allowing six runs over three innings on July 15, striking out five.

Jersey Shore sends southpaw Jhordany Mezquita to the mound for the 13th time Wednesday. An eighth-round selection in 2017, the lefty will start for the ninth time while maintaining a 5.68 ERA and 1-4 record. Mezquita twirled three perfect innings against the Dash on May 19, striking out six in relief.

