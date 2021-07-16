Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 16)

July 16, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Bowling Green for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EST.

Winston-Salem Dash (26-37) vs. BOWLING GREEN HOT RODS (42-21)

RHP Davis Martin (2-4, 4.73 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Mercado (0-4, 6.31 ERA)

7:35 p.m. EST - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, KY)

Game #64

DASH LOSE 3RD STRAIGHT, HOPE FOR SPLIT

Winston-Salem was dealt their third-straight loss Thursday night, losing to Bowling Green 7-2 after failing to log a hit until the seventh inning. The Hot Rods struck early against Dash starter Kaleb Roper, smacking a second-inning grand slam off the Dash starter to take a lead they would never relinquish. Bowling Green tacked on two more in the third after Evan Edwards cracked his 10th big fly of the year, pushing the Hot Rods ahead 6-0.

Yoelqui Cespedes lined the first Dash hit of the night into left field in the seventh to break the seal, snapping a combined no-hit bid from starter Zack Trageton and reliever Carlos Garcia. Two batters later, Alex Destino blasted his 10th homer of the year off the batter's eye in center field, cutting the Bowling Green lead to 7-2. Winston-Salem ran out of offensive steam after the homer, dropping their third game in a row to Bowling Green.

The bullpen continued their trend of solid play, allowing just one earned run over six innings, with Wilber Perez tossing three frames of three-strikeout baseball.

THE MICHAEL MERCADO DOSSIER

A second-round choice from Westview (CA) High School, Michael Mercado makes his 12th start of the season Friday. The righty boasts an impressive and projectable frame (6'4", 190lbs) and wields a fastball, slider, and curveball, with Fangraphs grading the righty's curveball as his best pitch.

After a spectacular first season with the GCL Rays in 2017 (0-0, 1.69 ERA), Mercado struggled with Hudson Valley in 2018, allowing a 5.22 ERA in 50 innings. The righty missed the 2019 season due to injury and is working to round back into form this year, fanning 43 hitters in 41.1 innings with a 6.31 ERA and 0-4 record.

Despite an uptick in earned runs, the former prep star has fanned five or more hitters in five starts this year, striking out six in three separate starts in 2021. If Mercado can keep the ball in the park (eight homeruns allowed in '21), the righty figures to strike out his fair share of batters.

OUR BOY ELOY

After being assigned to Winston-Salem on July 9 for a rehab assignment, Eloy Jiménez showed no signs of rust in his second career stint with the Dash. In his 2021 rehab debut, Jiménez finished 2-4 with a homer and two RBIs, slugging a 377-foot big fly to help lead the Dash to a 9-6 win. In his second game, Jiménez reached base three times and scored a run while playing in left field during the Winston-Salem win.

Jiménez's second trip to Camel City was a short one, as Eloy was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte after the conclusion of the Dash-Crawdads series on July 11.

THE FUTURE MEMBERS OF THE DASH AND THE WHITE SOX

With the first ten rounds of the MLB Draft in the books, the Chicago White Sox selected eight pitchers and two positions players. Chicago's first round pick (22nd overall) was high school infielder Colson Montgomery from Southridge (IN) High School. Montgomery, who committed to Indiana University for both baseball and basketball, was the first prep player selected by the White Sox in the first round since 2012. The only other position player taken was Wes Kath, a third baseman from Desert Mountain (AZ) High School in the second round (57th overall).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Johan Dominguez is slated to come off the inactive/suspended list tomorrow and pitch for the first time since July 3. Dominguez will make his 12th start of the season for the Dash after the layoff, having thrown 46.2 innings for Winston-Salem this season.

Bowling Green turns to Jacob Lopez for the southpaw's ninth start and 13th appearance of the season. Lopez, acquired in a trade from the San Francisco Giants in 2019, has racked up two saves while maintaining a 2-1 record and 2.82 ERA this season, striking out 70 in 44.2 innings. The 70 punchouts from the lefty ranks third in the High-A East.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.