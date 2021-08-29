Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 29)

The Dash take on Hudson Valley for the final game in a six-game set today. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (38-62) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (62-38)

RHP Karan Patel (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Anderson Munoz (1-0, 4.82 ERA)

2:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #101

DASH BESTED IN GAME FIVE; LOOK SERIES WIN SUNDAY

The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game five of the series to the Hudson Valley Renegades 9-4, allowing five unearned runs in the defeat.

Winston-Salem took an early lead in the first despite trailing 1-0 after the first half-inning. Harvin Mendoza and Samir Dueñez drove in runs to place the Dash ahead by a run, a lead that would be short-lived lead. In the third, Andres Chaparro blasted a three-run go-ahead homerun to put the 'Gades ahead for good, a lead that was bolstered further in the later innings.

After the Dash plated a run in the home third, Hudson Valley added another three-spot in the fourth to take command of the ballgame, silencing the Dash bats until a ninth inning solo homer by Luis Curbelo, his 21st of the year.

Luis Mieses finished a homer shy of the cycle in the loss, amassing his third three-hit game with the Dash.

ANDERSON MUNOZ: SMALL IN STATURE, BIG ON STRIKEOUTS

Making his sixth start with Hudson Valley, Anderson Munoz looks to replicate his early success with the Renegades in the series finale.

Listed at 5'8", Munoz is not an imposing figure on the mound. Despite lacking prototypical height for a pitcher, the righty has carved up the opposition with a plus fastball. Between Low-A Tampa and Hudson Valley this season, the righty has punched out 59 in 36.2 innings, sporting a spotless 5-0 record with just 12 walks.

Originally signed as an international free agent by the Minnesota Twins in 2017, the native Venezuelan was released in 2018, signing with the Yankees less than two weeks later. Since then, the righty has risen through the levels of the Yankees' system, making his way to Hudson Valley after an impressive showing in Low-A.

Armed with a fastball that can hit 97 as well as a changeup and slider, Munoz is rising through the ranks by mixing his pitches and finishing batters with the heater, utilizing his arsenal of pitches to slice through opponents.

LOCKDOWN RELIEF AGAINST THE RENEGADES

During this five-game series, the Dash bullpen has excelled against first-place Hudson Valley. Through five contests, the bullpen holds a 2-0 record and 2.89 ERA, punctuated by stellar relief outings in Saturday's loss from Kevin Folman, Taylor Broadway, and Wilber Perez. Folman allowed no earned runs in the appearance, punching out four while Broadway fanned a pair in his Dash debut. Come the eighth and ninth, Perez diced up the 'Gades with four strikeouts of his own, allowing one hit and walking one over two shutout innings.

THE METEORIC RISE OF ANTHONY VOLPE

The Hudson Valley Renegades boast one of the top prospects in baseball in Anthony Volpe. Volpe leads the New York Yankees minor league system in batting average (.304), RBIs (71), and slugging percentage (.615). Ranked as the top Yankees prospect and #15 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, Volpe was billed as a top-flight prep prospect coming out of high school, where he was teammates with the #2 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Jack Leiter. Many teams believed Volpe would team up again with Leiter at Vanderbilt, but the Yankees were able to sign the talented infielder after selecting him with the 30th overall pick.

Still just 20 years old, Volpe shook off an up-and-down inaugural season in 2019, exploding in 2021 to the tune of .304/.441/.615. The Garden State native continues to rocket up prospect lists, honing his skills with Hudson Valley as the 2021 season nears its close.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash will take Monday off before traveling to the Peach State to take on the Rome Braves for a six-game series. The Dash and Braves opened the 2021 season at Truist Stadium, with Rome taking four of six in Winston-Salem from May 4-10.

Starters and pitching rotations will be finalized before the start of Tuesday's game.

