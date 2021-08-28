Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 28)

The Dash take on Hudson Valley for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (38-61) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (61-38)

RHP Chase Solesky (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. RHP Beck Way (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #100

ROPER SPINS GEM IN DASH WIN

Dash starter Kaleb Roper turned in his best start of the year against the Hudson Valley Renegades Friday, tossing six shutout innings and allowing two hits in a 5-3 Dash win.

The righty, who earned his first victory of the season, punched out six and walked one in the victory. Roper did not allow a hit until the sixth inning, allowing the Dash offense to build a 5-0 lead en route to their third victory in their last four games.

Offensively, Winston-Salem jumped on the board with a two-RBI single from Caberea Weaver in the second to put the pressure on the Renegades. Come the fifth, Luis Mieses mashed his seventh Dash homer of the year with two on, giving Winston-Salem a commanding 5-0 edge.

The 'Gades fought back in the following innings, scoring a run on a wild pitch in the seventh and plating a pair in the eighth to draw within two. In the ninth, McKinley Moore worked around a two-out walk to end the threat and guarantee a series split for the Dash.

For Moore, it was the righty-hander's sixth straight appearance without allowing a run, lowering his ERA to 4.50 with the Dash.

WAY EARNS HIS PROMOTION

Slated for his Hudson Valley and High-A debut is Beck Way, a third-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. The righty was one of total three draft picks by the Yankees in 2020 and was the only pitcher selected among the three, creating high expectations for the hard-throwing right-hander.

A native of Mechanicsburg, PA, Way parlayed top tier velocity and strikeout numbers at Northwest Florida Junior College and the Cape Cod League to boost his draft stock, signing an over-slot deal to eschew his commitment to LSU. Nearly through his first MiLB season, Way has looked every bit of the third-round selection, pitching to a 3-1 record and 2.68 ERA with Low-A Tampa through 14 starts.

Armed with a fastball that hits 97 and two solid off-speed pitches, the native Pennsylvanian looks to continue this solid pitching at the High-A level for the remainder of the year.

MULTI-RBI MADNESS

The Dash logged 5 RBIs from two players in Friday's win, with Caberea Weaver and Luis Mieses accounting for all of the Winston-Salem offense in the victory. With a two-RBI single in the second, Weaver registered his first multi-RBI performance of the year. For Mieses, the outfielder cracked a three-run homer in the fifth to register his fourth three-RBI game of the season, propelling the Dash to their third win in four games.

THE METEORIC RISE OF ANTHONY VOLPE

The Hudson Valley Renegades boast one of the top prospects in baseball in Anthony Volpe. Volpe leads the New York Yankees minor league system in batting average (.304), RBIs (71), and slugging percentage (.615). Ranked as the top Yankees prospect and #15 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, Volpe was billed as a top-flight prep prospect coming out of high school, where he was teammates with the #2 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Jack Leiter. Many teams believed Volpe would team up again with Leiter at Vanderbilt, but the Yankees were able to sign the talented infielder after selecting him with the 30th overall pick.

Still just 20 years old, Volpe shook off an up-and-down inaugural season in 2019, exploding in 2021 to the tune of .304/.441/.615. The Garden State native continues to rocket up prospect lists, honing his skills with Hudson Valley as the 2021 season nears its close.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem puts Karan Patel on the bump for the finale on Sunday. Patel, who was promoted from Low-A Kannapolis on August 24, hurled two shutout innings in relief in the series opener, striking out six and walking one.

The Renegades will start Anderson Munoz for the second time in the series. Like Patel, Munoz pitched in the series opener, starting the contest and allowing four runs in four innings, striking out four and walking a pair. Sunday will mark the sixth start and appearance with Hudson Valley for the righty after he was promoted from Low-A Tampa on July 31.

