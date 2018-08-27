Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (august 27 Vs. Salem)

Following their three-game set against Buies Creek, the Dash kick off their final home series of the regular season on Monday against Salem. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

_______

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (38-22, 79-51) vs. Salem Red Sox (28-33, 60-69)

RHP Lincoln Henzman (0-1, 3.25 ERA) vs. RHP Daniel Gonzalez (8-7, 4.17 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #131 (Home Game #65)

SHEETS DRIVES IN FOUR IN 8-4 LOSS

Despite a career-high four RBIs from Gavin Sheets, Buies Creek edged Winston-Salem 8-4 on Sunday at Jim Perry Stadium. With the two teams set to square off in the Southern Division Championship Series, the Dash and the Astros split their season series with 10 wins apiece. With two on in the first inning against J.B. Bukauskas, the former Wake Forest star drilled a three-run shot to right-center to make it a 3-0 contest. However, Winston-Salem's lead was short-lived, as the Astros plated seven runs against Kyle Kubat in the bottom of the first inning. Sheets capped off his day with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

STAKES WITH EIGHT GAMES LEFT

With eight games left in the regular season, Winston-Salem still has a slim opportunity to clinch the best record in the Dash era (2009-present). The best mark in the franchise's history was set in 2012 when the Dash went 87-51-1. To surpass that mark, Winston-Salem will need to go 8-0 the rest of the way.

CREAM OF THE CROP

Winston currently boasts nine of the top prospects in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline, including infielders Nick Madrigal (No. 4), Gavin Sheets (No. 15) and Laz Rivera (No. 28), outfielders Luis Robert (No. 3), Blake Rutherford (No. 7) and Luis Gonzalez (No. 14), and right-handers Alec Hansen (No. 10), Tyler Johnson (No. 23) and Lincoln Henzman (No. 30).

NOTHING LIKE HOME COOKIN'

Back at BB&T Ballpark for their final regular-season home series of the year, the Dash enter their four-game set against the Red Sox with a .672 winning percentage at the downtown facility, which is tied for the fifth-best home winning percentage in MiLB with Low-A Lakewood. During its last homestand, Winston swept Wilmington in three games, pushing the club's home winning streak to nine games, which tied a Dash-era record (2009-present). Myrtle then ended the streak but the Dash split the four-game set.

BEST OF THE BEST

After sealing up a first-half Southern Division championship, Winston-Salem now is now tied for the fourth-best winning percentage in full-season Minor League Baseball with a .608 mark. Here's a look at the top teams:

1. Bowling Green Hot Rods

(Midwest League - A): 86-46 (.652)

2. Lakewood BlueClaws

(South Atlantic League - A): 81-49 (.623)

3. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(California League - A+): 81-51 (.614)

T-4. Corpus Christi Hooks

(Texas League - AA): 79-51 (.608)

T-4. Winston-Salem Dash

(Carolina League - A+): 79-51 (.608)

LOCKDOWN RELIEVERS

With a 3.06 ERA as a unit, the Dash relief corp has been hard at work in the second half. Here are some of the top arms out of the bullpen for Winston-Salem this year, along with how they were acquired by the White Sox:

RHP Tyler Johnson (fifth round): 3-0, 1.33 ERA, 18 G, 27.0IP, 40K, 0.78 WHIP

RHP Mike Morrison (27th round): 5-3, 2.98 ERA, 37 G (team-high), 54.1IP, 52K

LHP Hunter Schryver (trade w/ TB): 0.00 ERA, 7G, 11.0IP, 6H, 2BB, 15K

RHP Danny Dopico (11th round): As a reliever - 1-1, 1.86 ERA, 51K, 38.2IP

DASHING AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Dash still rank first in the Carolina League in runs (664), slugging percentage (.413), hits (1,178), doubles (245), triples (42) and RBIs (621). Meanwhile, the ballclub ranks second in on-base percentage (.340). On the mound, Winston-Salem ranks fourth in the circuit in ERA (3.65) and fourth in the league with 1,053 strikeouts.

DASH DOTS

Winston-Salem is 9-8 against the Red Sox this season...Over his last seven games, Sheets is 10-for-22 with seven RBIs.

